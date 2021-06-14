Politics
Cancel offer to extract hydrocarbons from Cauvery: Stalin in Modi | Latest India News
Chennai: In a letter with strong words, Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, Deputy Stalin, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to cancel an offer called by the Union’s oil and gas ministry to extract oil and gas. hydrocarbons from the protected agricultural zone and the Cauvery river basin.
By Divya Chandrababu
POSTED ON JUNE 14, 2021 01:42 AM IST
He said he learned that the Union Ministry launched a tender on June 10 for the development of oil and gas fields at Vadatheru in Tamil Nadus Pudukkottai district, which falls under a protected agricultural zone. , under the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act 2020, which prohibits all further exploration, drilling and extraction of oil, natural gas and other similar hydrocarbons.
The identified area is also part of the Cauvery Basin, which Stalin said has been the foundation of food security and the agricultural economy since time immemorial. Stalin said his government firmly believes that no hydrocarbon projects should be accepted in these regions, in order to protect the interests of the agrarian community and the ecology of the region.
Unfortunately, the feelings of the people, the likely ecological impact and the legal provisions of the Tamil Nadu government were not taken into account by the relevant authorities, Stalin said in his letter.
The Indian government’s tender has already sparked public unrest in Pudukkottai and neighboring districts, fearing the adverse consequences of oil extraction in this agrarian region. This ecologically fragile area supports millions of farmers and farm workers. In this context, hydrocarbon extraction projects in the Cauvery basin encountered strong unanimous opposition from all stakeholders.
Stalin urged Modi to intervene immediately and cancel the project and asked his government to consult the state before such moves. I also ask you to request the ministry to consult the state government ab initio before bringing an area of Tamil Nadu for any future auction for hydrocarbon exploration and extraction, a- he declared. He added that the state government has always opposed hydrocarbon exploration and extraction projects in the Cauvery Basin and neighboring districts.
Environmental activists such as Nityan and Jayaraman hailed Stalin’s statement calling on the union government to pull out of the mining lease auction. TN is not for sale, Modiji, he tweeted.
