PAPA to ensure the supply of drinking water: Governor Punjab – Pakistan





Posted on June 13, 2021 at 8:43 p.m.

PAPA to ensure the supply of drinking water: Governor of Punjab

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that the provision of potable water would not be delayed for even a minute and that the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) has started to work diligently in this regard.

He expressed these views at a reception here at Punjab House Islamabad, held in honor of Punjab’s ministers and members of the National Assembly regarding AHS plans, a press release said here.

Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Quraishi, Asad Umar, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul, Parliamentary Secretaries, Dr Noshin Hamid, Malaika Bukhari and others also attended the reception.

Announcing the biggest PAPA drinking water project in Punjab, he said in the first phase, PAPA will install 6 filtration plants each in all constituencies of the Punjab National Assembly while 3 (each) plants of filtration will be installed in the constituencies of the Provincial Assembly. .

“We will also install filtration plants in the constituencies where the leaders of the opposition parties have been declared the winners, because the PAPA will ensure the supply of drinking water without any political discrimination,” he said.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that regardless of the major challenges, the Punjab bureaucracy, the federal government, the government of the Punjab and PAPA were on the same page.

He said previous governments spent billions of rupees on drinking water projects, but their performance has stalled and all of their filtration plants have been shut down.

He said more filtration plants will be installed in National and Provincial Assembly constituencies as needed.

He added that every promise made to the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be kept.

PAPA President Dr Shakeel Ahmed presented the on-going projects of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority while National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser appreciated the Authority and said that a such authority should also be established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quraishi said that the Federal Government is with the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority regarding the provision of potable water to Punjab and we will extend our full cooperation whenever necessary.

