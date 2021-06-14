



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say at a NATO summit that collective global security must be at the heart of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Johnson will address world leaders in Brussels on Monday, where he will stress the importance of a united and strong alliance to meet the challenges ahead. The NATO summit is the first since the Covid-19 epidemic and since US President Joe Biden took office five months ago. NATO is not only important to the security of the UK, it is our [global] security, ”Mr Johnson will tell participants in Brussels. NATO owes the billion people we protect every day to constantly adapt and evolve to meet new challenges and face emerging threats. This will ensure that NATO remains the foundation of global defense for generations to come. As we recover from the global devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we must do so with a firm foundation. The peace and stability brought by NATO have been the basis of global prosperity for more than 70 years and I have every confidence that it will continue to do so. This year Britain presented a major overhaul of its foreign, defense and security policy in the Comprehensive Review, which underscored Britain’s steadfast commitment to the transatlantic alliance and pledged an increase record defense spending with an investment of £ 24.1 billion ($ 34 billion) in its military. Britain is the largest European contributor to NATO and is involved in the deployment of the Carrier Strike Group, which participates in exercises in the Mediterranean alongside allies before moving to Indochina. In his remarks, the Prime Minister will express his support for Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s 2030 NATO Modernization Initiative, which includes enhanced deterrence and security, as well as new climate policies, cyber defense and prevention of sexual violence in conflict zones. Boris Johnson gestures while speaking at a press conference on the final day of the Group of Seven leaders’ summit in England. Bloomberg.

Mr Johnson will highlight the need for investment and research to address the challenges of the future, including the effects of climate change and emerging threats, such as cyber attacks against national health systems. NATO talks come after world leaders converged on Cornwall in southwest England for the G7 summit where they discussed the climate crisis, economic recovery from Covid-19 and other geopolitical issues. Participants pledged to deliver one billion doses of coronavirus vaccine in 2021 to the world’s poorest countries and another billion by the end of 2022. In a statement, members of the group lobbied China over human rights and the origins of the Covid-19 epidemic. President Joe Biden said the United States re-engaged in global diplomacy at an “extraordinarily collaborative and productive” G7 summit. “America is back at the table and fully engaged,” he said. Mutual defense of NATO was a “sacred obligation” and democracies were “in competition with autocracies,” he said. Mr Biden, who arrived in Europe last week, will travel to Brussels on Monday before heading to Geneva for a confrontation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin before returning to the United States.







