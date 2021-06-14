Joe Biden praises ‘generous’ queen, says she reminds him of his mother





Joe Biden said the Queen reminds him of his mother and praised her generosity after welcoming him with the First Lady for tea at Windsor Castle. The US President and his wife Jill visited the Berkshire Royal Residence on Sunday after attending the G7 summit in Cornwall. Before leaving the UK, Mr Biden, 78, shared details of his conversations with the 95-year-old head of state – and revealed he invited her to visit the White House. After the visit and before his departure from the UK, Mr Biden spoke to reporters about the Queen. He said they spoke about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Mr Biden said: We had a long conversation. She was very generous. I don’t think she’s insulted but she reminded me of my mother. At the level of the look of her and just the generosity. She was very kind. He added that he invited the monarch to the White House, saying: She said: How are things in the White House? I said, well it’s beautiful but it’s a lot of people. The Bidens landed in the park just before 5 p.m., a few minutes earlier than expected, and were greeted by the Queen in the castle quadrangle. A guard of honor formed from the Queens Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards gave a royal salute and the United States national anthem was played. Mr Biden accompanied the Officer Commanding the Honor Guard, Major James Taylor, and Major General Christopher Ghika to inspect the Honor Guard, before returning to the dais to watch the military parade with the Queen and the first lady. The palace said the couple left by 6:03 p.m., meaning they spent around 40 minutes inside the castle, with the visit lasting over an hour in total. The menu for their visit would likely have included classic sandwiches and a range of cakes with some of the ingredients sourced from royal estates, the PA news agency reported. The Queen wore a Stewart Parvin dress in a floral-print jacquard in shades of pink, olive and red, paired with a hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan and the Jardine diamond star brooch. The Queen has met 13 of 14 sitting US Presidents during her 69-year reign – with the exception of Lyndon B Johnson.







