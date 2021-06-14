Cancel offers for the extraction of hydrocarbons in the Cauvery basin, Stalin urges Prime Minister Modi





Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, Deputy Stalin, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately and ask the Ministry of Oil and Natural Gas to cancel the tendering process he notified for the extraction of hydrocarbons in the Vadatheru block of the Cauvery basin in the district of Pudukkottai. TN base Stalin also asked the prime minister to instruct the ministry to consult the state government From the beginning before bringing any area of ​​Tamil Nadu for any auction in the future for exploration and extraction of hydrocarbons. In a letter to the Prime Minister on Sunday, Stalin said the Cauvery Basin has been the foundation of Tamil Nadus’ food security and agricultural economy since time immemorial. This ecologically fragile area supports millions of farmers and farm workers. Hydrocarbon extraction projects in the Cauvery basin encountered strong unanimous opposition from all stakeholders. The government of Tamil Nadu has always opposed hydrocarbon exploration and extraction projects in the Cauvery Basin and neighboring districts, given the region’s central role in the agrarian economy. It is learned that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas launched a tender for the development of oil and gas fields in Vadatheru in the district of Pudukkottai in the Cauvery basin on June 10. Protected area The area identified for the auction is in the Cauvery Basin and also in the Protected Agricultural Zone declared by the state government under the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Area Development Act of 2020. This legislation prohibits all new exploration, drilling and extraction of oil and natural gas. and other similar hydrocarbons from the protected agricultural area, according to the letter. It is regrettable that the feelings of the population, the likely ecological impact and the legislative texts of the government of Tamil Nadu have not been taken into account by the competent authorities. The Indian government’s tender has already sparked public unrest in Pudukkottai and neighboring districts, fearing the adverse consequences of oil extraction in this agrarian region. My government firmly believes that no new hydrocarbon projects should be undertaken in the Cauvery Basin and neighboring districts in the interest of protecting the livelihoods of farmers and the fragile agro-ecology of the Cauvery Basin. Moreover, such a proposal for further extraction in the protected agricultural area is in violation of the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Area Development Act of 2020, the letter said.

