Pelindo II cleans up the extortion in Priok. This is the result





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Pelabuhan Indonesia II (Persero) or Pelindo II / IPC continues to provide socialization and supervision in the field following the instructions of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo regarding the prohibition of illegal harvest extortion in the port work environment. IPC General Secretary Ali Mulyono said the two steps followed instructions from Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a field visit to the port of Tanjung Priok. The company, he continued, also supports the authorities to take firm action against irresponsible people by eradicating extortion in all ports managed by IPC, especially the port of Tanjung Priok. “Regarding the extortion issue in question, the IPC has taken firm action in the form of continued socialization and supervision on the ground regarding the ban on the practice. extortion throughout the IPC port working environment, ”he said on Sunday (6/13/2021). Ali then explained that the company has a Whistle Blowing System (WBS) complaint channel service feature accessible to all port stakeholders through the Clean IPC program (https://ipcnet.whistleblowing.link/). It is also about ensuring that all operational activities of the port run smoothly, in accordance with the Terminal Service Level Agreement (SLA) and the Service Level Guarantee (SLG). President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo to immediately take firm action against those responsible for illegal levies and acts of brutality at the container depots. “Pak Police, I’m in Tanjung Priok” [mendengar] many complaints from driver containers linked to illegal withdrawals at Fortune, NPCT1, then at the Dwipa depot. Second, if it gets stuck, chauffeur-driver it was beaten by thugs. Can it be solved? That’s all, the head of the national police, ”said Jokowi by telephone, quoted on YouTube from the presidential secretariat, Thursday (10/6/2021). Previously, Jokowi admitted to meeting directly with container drivers after hearing news via social media that extortion and violence often happened to them. Once confirmed, container drivers confirmed the information. They also lodged complaints related to problems encountered by truck drivers, including extortion and brutality. “Once there was a traffic jam, someone took his car, brought a sickle or a knife like that. No one dared to help, sir. Even though the front, the back, the side right were all vehicles, ”said one of the drivers. Associated to extortion, the drivers also claimed to have reported to the depot concerned but there is no concrete solution yet Watch the selected videos below: quality content

