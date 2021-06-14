Joe Biden arrives in Brussels for NATO and EU summits





US President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels on Sunday for two days of summits with leaders of the NATO and European Union military alliance. Mr Biden, on his first trip abroad as president, arrived from Britain, where he attended a G7 summit, and was greeted by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. After a handshake and a brief exchange of words, he boarded the armored limousine known as “The Beast” and headed for the United States Embassy in Brussels, his base during his stay there. . Brussels has launched a major security operation to ensure the safety of Mr Biden and the leaders of the 28 other NATO member states arriving for the summit. The people of Brussels have been warned to expect a disruption of their normal routines. The summit is expected to see Biden mark a resumption of the United States’ leading role in NATO after the disruption of the Trump presidency. After a three-hour meeting on Monday afternoon, NATO leaders are expected to issue a joint statement. They hope to frame a harsh message for Vladimir Putin to give Mr Biden something substantial to bring to Geneva for his summit with the Russian president on Wednesday. The NATO summit is also likely to address issues of space security, cyberspace, and China’s growing influence. “You are not going to see paragraphs and paragraphs about China in the statement and the language will not be inflammatory,” said Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to Mr. Biden. “It will be clear, simple and straightforward.” NATO allies are also expected to adopt a code of conduct to end tensions caused by the US decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, as well as Turkey’s military interventions in Syria and Libya. Mr Biden is expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the main NATO meeting. Turkey has said it is willing to keep troops in the Afghan capital Kabul to ensure airport security. Biden is scheduled to attend the EU-US summit on Tuesday. He will meet with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. But Mr Biden will not attend a joint press conference with them, leaving the Belgian capital for Geneva in the early afternoon.

