Another anti-Trump media lie and commentary





Left: another anti-Trump lie exposed

You remember the staunch media belief that then-President Donald Trump ordered the eviction of peaceful protesters from Washington’s Lafayette Park with tear gas last summer, so he could organize a photo shoot? It sparked weeks of unwavering media outrage, billed as one of the most egregious attacks on the democratic order in decades, Glenn Greenwald recalls to his Substack. That was until Wednesday afternoon, when Home Office Independent Inspector General Mark Lee Greenblatt released his office’s findings on the incident. The result: the media account was wrong from start to finish. U.S. Parks Police had cleared the park so a private contractor could put up a fence, a decision made before officials were aware of Trump’s planned visit to the park. Greenwald concludes: The corporate media that speak out against disinformation the loudest … are, in fact, the ones that disseminate disinformation the most frequently.

Urban beat: Anti-Police Agenda Faltering

The deepening Gotham crime wave explains the enduring strength of Eric Adams and Andrew Yang, the most centrist candidates for the Democratic mayoral primary, observes Colin Reed of the Washington Examiner. Both men refused to jump on the police funding bandwagon that has swept the progressive left, a move that seems wiser by the day. After all, when the daily headlines involve graphic details of shootings and unthinkable violence, it’s not hard to see why residents want more police on the streets and more resources in the department, not less. Democrats in Washington had better watch out.

Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden attend the annual McGovern-Dole Award for Leadership from the United States World Food Program to the Organization of American States on April 12, 2016. eresa Kroeger / Getty Images Curator: Media Hunter Hypocrisy

News broke last week that Hunter Biden regularly uses the N word when speaking to his (white) lawyer, but the scandal has predictably been ignored by corporate media who are generally more than anxious to account for the use by lesser-known individuals of the same racial insult, laments The Federalists Gabe Kaminsky. This is far from the first time that corrupt media has turned a blind eye to the dark side of Hunters. The New York Times publishes articles flattering him, romanticizing him and protecting him from all [claims of] wrongdoing at all costs, as the left-wing mob targeted a country music star, high school cheerleader and NASCAR driver who committed comparable offenses. The double standard is not shocking, but appalling nonetheless.

From right: Deserved exile wins

Donald Trump’s influence wanes in exile. Is this a bad thing? Pedro Gonzalez asks Spectator USA. Despite all the boast about the old prez as a threat to the established political order, his record is a mix of half-truths and half-measures, and his endorsements align with the GOP establishment’s interests against which he claims to denounce. It even turns out that Trump authorized advisers to dissuade him from launching an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and taking action to hold China accountable. The latest evidence that Trump’s influence hinges on his ability to serve establishment interests: he teamed up with Newt Gingrich for a restart of the contract with America, a portion of tax cut conservatism with wave and empty calories of cultural warfare or the opposite of what sent it to the White House.

Iconoclast: Speed ​​of distortion revived industrial policy

Operation Warp Speed ​​was a triumph of public health policy, says David Adler of American Affairs. But it also showed what the US government can still accomplish when it comes to tackling a seemingly intractable technological challenge. It demonstrated the strength of the US developmental state, despite 40 years of ideological assault by free market fundamentalists who insist that the government has no role to play in establishing a national course for it. private economy. After all, the executive, by realizing it, narrowed down more than 100 choices to the last candidates and then invested heavily, either directly or by placing massive orders. Thus, OWS was a triumph of American industrial and innovation policy.

Compiled by the Editorial Board of The Post

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos