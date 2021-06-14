Boris Johnson to push Freedom Day back four weeks but plans to raise wedding guest cap





BORIS Johnson will extend the lockdown for a month today but will throw a lifeline for couples by raising the ceiling for wedding guests. The Prime Minister, who married Carrie 16 days ago, is desperate not to ruin the couples good day. Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest updates 4 As Boris Johnson prepares to announce another delay in unlocking Britain, he plans to throw a lifeline for couples in a bid not to ruin their happy day Credit: AFP Last night, ministers made plans to allow more than 30 guests to attend as long as they stick to social distancing. One of them said: There is hope that an agreement can be reached. Mr Johnson will offer the deal as a glimmer of good news on a gloomy day for freedom-hungry Britons. He will confirm that England's lockdown is extended until July 19, with the option to lift it two weeks earlier. This comes as the number of cases of the Indian / Delta strain continues to rise. However, the prime minister was not promising that the month-long delay would be the last. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab echoed his words and said that no guarantees can be given as we are dealing with variants. He told Times Radio that the country should not yo-yo in and out of measures. Conservative MPs and business leaders denounced the decision to extend the lockdown. Rebel Steve Baker urged his Conservative colleagues to oppose it. Making a Great Escape style appeal, he wrote: It is the sworn duty of any officer to attempt to escape. 4 PM hopes to allow more than 30 guests to attend weddings Credit: PA 4 This comes from the fact that he could not confirm that the delay would be the last, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab added that no guarantee could be given because "we are dealing with variants" Credit: Reuters 4 Tory MPs denounced decision to extend lockdown, MP Steve Baker urged Tories to oppose it Credit: Getty Head of Hospitality UK Kate Nicholls said a one-month delay would cost businesses $ 3 billion and result in the loss of 180,000 jobs. She said that if one was needed to achieve vaccination goals, it should be complete and final. Infectious disease specialist Dr Andrew Hayward said a significant third wave of cases was starting to crash in the UK. He said the opening would fan the flames, causing them to spread faster. 'It's very clear Britain will have a substantial third wave of Covid,' warns Sage scientist before Boris delays roadmap







