Wave of Preman arrests after Jokowi highlights Priok’s extortion

Police carry out intensive arrests and prosecute perpetratorsbrutality and illegal collectors aliasextortion which is considered disturbing to the public.

It is recorded that more than 100 people have been arrested by the authorities in various parts of Indonesia. This was done after the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, was called in by President Joko Widodo who was listening to complaints from a number of truck drivers in Tanjung Priok, north Jakarta.

Most of them are concerned about the practice of extortion carried out by unscrupulous workers in the port area. This was immediately answered by agents of Polda Metro Jaya.

At least 49 people were arrested. Including police arrested the coordinator of the extortion in the JICT zone, Ahmad Zainul Arifin on Friday (11/6).

“Seven superiors were arrested yesterday,” Tanjung Priok Port Police Chief AKBP Putu Kholis said upon confirmation on Saturday (12/6).

In this case, the modus operandi of the author who is also an employee outsrouing is to set the price to provide crane operation services in the process of loading and unloading. If you don’t pay, the truck will not be served.

The extortionists at JICT also set the extortion money from the victims in the amount of Rp 2,000-20,000. Then Zainul as coordinator received Rp 100,000-150,000 per day.

“He is aware of the activities of operators under his supervision who practice extortion by placing plastic bags or bottles of mineral water,” Putu said.

Not only in Jakarta, police also arrested around 100 thugs during raids carried out at several points in the town of Makassar, in South Sulawesi.

Police are recording thugs who were arrested during a thug operation in Makassar, South Sulawesi. (CNN Indonesia / Ilham) Police are recording thugs who were arrested during a thug operation in Makassar, South Sulawesi. (CNN Indonesia / Ilham)

The operation led by joint Makassar Polrestabes officers targeted thugs under the guise of illegal parking guards, reluctant Paks and street musicians who often interfere with the activities and comfort of residents of Makassar town.

“The location is on all protocol roads and places that are considered to be subject to security disturbances and traffic disruptions in the city of Makassar. We have secured around 100 thugs,” the chief said. deputy for criminal investigations of the Makassar police, Sunday (13/6).

In general, these thugs act like illegal garage owners who often charge parking fees that are not in line with the normal price, thus disrupting the flow of traffic.

Then, in the region of Batam, in the Riau Islands, a mass arrest operation of thugs was also carried out. At least, around 25 people have been arrested for setting parking prices above the limit in markets.

During the Undercover Operation (OTT) a number of pieces of evidence were also secured, including several pieces of Rp 500-10,000. Then there was also a knife with a red and white handle. 20 cm long which was confiscated by investigators.

Apparently, the sharp weapon was used by the perpetrators to create unrest around the market area.

The head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit himself, warned that his subordinates in the regional ranks could act quickly to quell acts of violence.

He said he would immediately reprimand the Kapolda and Kapolres for failing to perform their duties in an optimal manner by eradicating the violence which is the president’s concern.

” If you do not have action In addition, as the head of the national police, I will be reprimanded, this is also part of the Harkamtibmas program of the Precision program which must be followed by all members and ranks in the field, ”Listyo said in his statement on Saturday ( 12/6).

Listyo also called on the public to take advantage of the Dumas Presisi app and Hotline 110 service if they receive disturbing treatment from members of the community.

