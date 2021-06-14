No more media lies about Donald Trump and Bill Barr debunked





Insisting that President Donald Trump politicized the Justice Department has been a regular part of the media attack on him, but a host of recent developments prove it was all in the press’s feverish and hyper-partisan imagination.

Most important, of course, is the Home Department’s Inspector General’s report on the Lafayette Park incident: the IG fully vindicated Trump and then Attorney General Bill Barr, claiming that the federal park police had decided on their own last June to expel the demonstrators. of the area to install fences after several nights of violence and vandalism. It was indeed a pure coincidence that Trump visited the region later in the day for a photoshoot.

Then and since, CNN and MSNBC media at the New York Times and Washington Post have repeatedly reported as fact the claim that Trump demanded that protesters be removed from his path.

Some examples of headlines: officers fire tear gas at peaceful protesters to clear the way for the Trump (Vox) photoshoot; Analysis: How the clearance of Lafayette Square made the White House look a little more like the Kremlin (Washington Post); The day police charged with a peaceful protest for the “Trumps photo shoot” (CNN). Heck, a Washington Post “fact-checker” still tries to stress that the IG report doesn’t really debunk the months of false claims.

But that’s not Trump’s only justification. President Joe Biden’s Justice Department is standing with the Trump DOJ on some high-profile controversies. He went to court to continue to block access to internal government documents relating to the Trump International Hotel in DC and to keep most of a memo sent to former AG Barr secret arguing that Trump should be cleared of the charges. charges of obstructing justice after the Mueller report declined to take a position on the issue.

These internal documents are normally kept confidential for a multitude of reasons, but conspiracy theorists have claimed that the Trump team is withholding evidence of the president’s evil. Kudos to Attorney General Merrick Garland for keeping his pledge not to play politics.

The point is, Barr was never a servile Trump agent as the liberal press imagined, just a top-notch lawyer doing his job. Most of the media owe him (and Trump) a long list of excuses, but instead you can bet they’ll just move on to another round of baseless accusations.

