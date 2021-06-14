Joe Biden says Queen reminds me of my mother after royal reception with generous monarch at Windsor Castle





President Joe Biden said the Queen reminds him of his mother – after having tea with the Monarch in Windsor. Mr Biden – who is 78 for the Queen’s 95 – visited Her Majesty with his wife Jill on Sunday after attending the G7 summit in Cornwall. Read our live blog on the Royal Family for the latest updates 15 After the US National Anthem and an honor guard, the Queen and her guests entered for tea Credit: AP 15 Biden said the Queen reminded him of his mother Jean pictured at election night in Grant Park on November 4, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. Credit: Getty 15 Mr and Mrs Biden first met the monarch earlier this week Credit: Getty After their meeting, Mr Biden told reporters: “I don’t think Shed is insulted, but she reminded me of my mother, her look and her generosity.” And he said she had asked questions about Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom Biden is speaking next week. “She wanted to know who were the two leaders that I – the one I’m about to meet, Mr. Putin, and she wanted to know more about Xi Jinping,” the president said. “I said I wish we could stay longer, maybe we could hold the cars up for a minute, and everything. The royal visit is presented as: “Anyway, she was very kind. He confirmed he invited the Queen to the White House. “She said, ‘How’s it going at the White House?’ I said, ‘Well it’s beautiful but it’s a lot of people,’ “he added. It is generally frowned upon by anyone to reveal the contents of their private interviews with the Queen. The Bidens arrived at Heathrow in Air Force One this afternoon before exiting a Range Rover at the castle around 5 p.m. 15 The Queen welcomed Joe and Jill Biden to Windsor on Sunday Credit: AP 15 The Queen, who wore pink for the meeting, was flanked by guards as she awaited the arrival of the Bidens Credit: AP 15 Her Majesty smiled brilliantly at the arrival of her guests Credit: AFP Despite the sweltering heat, the Queen stood as she waited for her guests and was seen smiling at her guards. She wore a summery pink Stewart Parvin dress, a Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat and the Jardine diamond star brooch, considered one of her favorite pieces of jewelry. Mrs Biden, in a light blue suit, held her husband’s hand as they walked towards the castle. They greeted the Queen on a dais in the Windsor Quadrangle before an honor guard gave a royal salute as the US national anthem was played. Mr. and Mrs. Biden put their hands on their hearts as the hymn sounded. 15 The first lady, elegantly dressed in light blue, took her husband’s hand as they arrived Credit: AP 15 The couple left Air Force One at Heathrow before heading to Windsor Credit: AP 15 The Queen and the First Lady were smiling at each other as they chatted in the Windsor Quadrangle Credit: AP 15 The three appeared relaxed in each other’s company after a reunion earlier this week Credit: Getty 15 Mr Biden removed his aviator sunglasses in front of the honor guard Credit: Getty Biden took off his aviator sunglasses before performing a guard inspection and attending a military parade. After the ceremony, he walked alongside the Queen, who was heard saying: “You have finished your talks”. He replied, “Yes, we did.” Before entering, the Queen introduced the Bidens to her maid of honor, Annabel Whitehead. The monarch has now received four presidents in Windsor, the Bidens following the Trumps in 2018, the Obamas in 2016, President George W. Bush and his wife in 2008, and the Reagans in 1982. In his 69 years on the throne, there have been 14 US presidents. Her Majesty has met all but Lyndon Johnson. 15 Despite the sweltering heat, the Queen awaited the President and the First Lady Credit: AP 15 The President inspected the troops on his visit to Windsor before having tea Credit: AP The Queen beamed as she met the couple at G7 Mr and Mrs Biden first met the Queen on Friday when she attended a reception for G7 leaders at Project Eden. The Bidens, along with Emmanuel Macron, laughed as Her Majesty joked at the event, asking them, “Are you supposed to look like you’re having fun?” as they were posing for a photo. Their last reunion after the Queen received her official birthday present from the country’s armed forces – a ceremony of pomp and pageantry in her honor – held at the castle. The traditional Trooping the Color ceremony, which normally takes place in London, has been ruled out for the second year in a row due to the threat of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Sunday's carefully choreographed arrangements to welcome Mr Biden echo the welcome given to Donald Trump three years ago, when the controversial United States President traveled to Windsor to meet with the monarch. Trump and the Queen had tea together in the castle's Oak Room, as the meeting lasted longer than expected. It was supposed to last about half an hour, but exceeded by almost 20 minutes. In 2008, when then-US President George W Bush met the monarch in Windsor, he enjoyed a traditional English afternoon of tea, small sandwiches and cakes in the White Drawing Room.







