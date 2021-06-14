Prabowo explains Jokowi’s directions on Alutsista IDR 1.7 Quadrillion





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Defense Minister Prabowo Subiantoclaimed to have received instructions from the president Joko Widodolinked to the budget plan for the main equipment of the weapon system (defense equipment) of 1.7 quadrillion IDR. Prabowo said the directive was given 10 days after he was sworn in. At that time, Jokowi called for a comprehensive defense plan for the next 25 years. “These are his instructions, that’s it, I’m carrying it out,” Prabowo said in a show on Deddy Corbuzier’s YouTube channel on Sunday (6/13). According to Prabowo, the draft comprehensive defense plan cannot be completed in a short time. Prabowo said the editorial staff were hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic situation. “Therefore, Al Hamdulillah long enough, he waited, ”Prabowo said. On this occasion, Prabowo also revealed the potential mark-up or inflate the defense equipment budget to 600 percent. Therefore, Prabowo admitted he was reluctant to sign the budget plan. Even though the practice mark-up budget is usually found in an institution. For his decision, Prabowo suspects that many parties do not like him. Prabowo then reported it again to President Joko Widodo. “Sir, I don’t want to, sir, it’s my responsibility to the president, to the people, to history,” he said. Even so, Prabowo has no problem with the manufacturers or agents of defense equipment making a profit. However, he declined if this was done by inflating the budget unreasonably. “I don’t want to go crazy,” Prabowo said. Prabowo admitted that the Defense Ministry negotiated directly with defense equipment manufacturers. He intends to avoid the loopholes of corruption and the involvement of the Mafia in the expenditure of State defense equipment. “I plan to invite the attorney general’s office, BPKP and BPK to review all of our contracts before they come into effect,” Prabowo said. Previously, the document with a budget for the purchase of defense equipment in the period 2020-2024 of 124,995,000,000 USD or the equivalent of 1.7 quadrillion rupees had been distributed to the public. In the document, it is explained that the execution will use a foreign loan system with a payment range of up to 2044. Suddenly, the plan sparked controversy. The reason is that so far the government is seen as incompetent to spend the budget and set priorities amid the budget value which continues to increase each year. In 2007, for example, the budget was only 30.6 trillion rupees. Then it rose to RP 31.3 trillion in 2008, then to RP 32.8 trillion in 2009, reaching RP 101.4 trillion in 2015 and finally around RP 137.3 trillion in 2021. The increase in the budget is not proportional to the annual absorption. So far, the absorption of the Ministry of Defense has represented around 70-80% of the budgeted total. (yla / wiss)



