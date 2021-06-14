‘The ball was just flying around’: Gavaskar names India’s ‘hardest’ field he has hit, chooses favorite all-rounder | Locust





Over the years, the fields in India have rarely been associated with fast bowling. Fields in India have historically favored spinners, but there was one surface, in particular, that was heaven for fast bowlers. The one legendary Sunil Gavaskar described as India’s toughest terrain he fought on.

Now Gavaskar with all those 10,000+ races in tests had beaten the world, and that includes some of the world’s fastest and most bouncy decks in Brisbane, Jamaica, Perth and many more. But none come close to the one Gavaskar beat in a test match against the West Indies in Chennai.

“The hardest court I played on was in Chennai in 1978 against the West Indies. It was the fastest court I played on. I played at Sabina Park a few times where the ball was flying. . I played in Perth. I played in Gabba where the ball was traveling, “Gavaskar said on The Cricket Analyst podcast.

“I played on a cool rain pitch in Sydney when Jeff Thomson was really letting in. But that pitch in Chennai with Sylvester Clarke. The ball was just flying around. I think it’s the hardest pitch I have ever seen. hit. “

During the time that Gavaskar played, the world of cricket was highlighted by four top versatile players namely Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, Ian Botham and Richard Hadlee. However, none of these Gavaskar picked out as the greatest all-rounder they’ve seen. The former Indian captain bestowed this honor on the legendary Garfield Sobers of the West Indies.

“The biggest all-rounder I saw was Sir Garfield Sobers because he was just someone who could change the game with the bat, he could change the game with the ball. He could change the game by taking a incredible grip up close or even in the outfield. But the impact he had and the number of games he shot with the bat and the ball is why he was the greatest all-rounder that I have. have seen. “

