Cancel bid for hydrocarbon exploration in the Cauvery basin in TN, says CM Stalin to Prime Minister Modi





Chief Minister MP Stalin on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the tender of the Center for Hydrocarbon Extraction in the Cauvery Basin in Tamil Nadu and strongly opposed de such initiatives in the state. The Union Ministry of Oil and Natural Gas has launched a tender for the development of oil and gas fields at Vadatheru in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu, he said in a letter to Modi. This area has been part of the Cauvery Basin, an Agricultural Protected Area (PAZ) and the bedrock of food security and the agricultural economy of Tamil Nadu since time immemorial and this ecologically fragile area supports the livelihoods of millions of people. farmers and farm workers, he said.

On June 10, the Center launched Round III of the Discovered Small Field (DSF) tender for the international tender and the virtual event saw over 450 participants and bidders could submit their bids until August 31, 2021, according to the union. government. “The hydrocarbon extraction projects in the Cauvery basin encountered strong unanimous opposition from all stakeholders. The government of Tamil Nadu has always opposed hydrocarbon exploration and extraction projects in the Cauvery Basin and neighboring districts, given the region’s central role in the agrarian economy. Last year, the state government declared the region a PDZ under the TN Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act, which prohibits further exploration, drilling, and extraction of oil and natural gas and d other similar hydrocarbons, underlined the chief minister. It is unfortunate that the feelings of the population, the likely ecological impact and the legal provisions of the state government were not taken into account by the relevant authorities, Stalin said. The Centre’s tender has already sparked public unrest in Pudukkottai and neighboring districts, fearing the negative consequences of oil extraction in this agrarian region. “My government firmly believes that no new hydrocarbon projects should be launched in the Cauvery basin and neighboring districts,” he said, adding that this is aimed at protecting the interests of farmers and the fragile agro -ecology of the Cauvery basin. In addition, any proposal for new mining projects in the ZAP is in violation of the TN Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act of 2020, he said. “Under these circumstances, I urge you to intervene immediately and ask the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to cancel the tender process for Vadatheru in the Cauvery Basin.” Stalin also asked Modi to order the ministry to consult with the state government before bringing in an area of ​​Tamil Nadu for any future auctions for hydrocarbon exploration and extraction. In Tamil Nadu, almost all parties, including the ruling DMK and the main opposition AIADMK and farmers’ organizations, are opposed to such projects and hydrocarbon exploration has also been a politically sensitive issue. The Tour III offer includes 32 contract zones and these fields are spread over nine sedimentary basins covering more than 13,000 square kilometers with hydrocarbons in place estimated at around 230 million metric tonnes.



