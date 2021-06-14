Kayleigh McEnany Says “I Never Lied” As Trump’s White House Press Secretary, Cites Belief In God





Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany proclaimed on Sunday that his faith in God prevented him from telling a single lie during his tenure as chief spokesperson for former President Donald Trump.

McEnany spoke to attendees of conservative group Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit on Sunday, reiterating past claims that she had “never lied” once as Trump’s press secretary. McEnany, who was the spokesperson for the Trump administration from April 2020 to January 2021, recalled a question from the May 2020 press conference in which a reporter asked him bluntly: “Do you want to commit to never lie to us from the podium? “

McEnany succinctly replied to the reporter, “I’ll never lie to you,” prompting critics and political experts to scoff at the remark.

McEnany repeated that claim on Sunday and said his Christian faith and belief in God prevents him from lying to the American people. She then highlighted her background at Harvard Law School and her “meticulous” preparation for the role of White House press secretary.

“And I said ‘No’ without hesitation,” McEnany described Sunday, relaying his response at the May 2020 press conference to the reporter. “And I never did. As a woman of faith, as a mother to baby Blake, as someone who meticulously prepared herself in some of the most difficult institutions in the world, I have never lied. I searched for my information. “

McEnany drew applause from attendees as she continued to denounce the media for unfairly calling her a “liar” throughout her tenure in the Trump administration.

“Our motto was ‘Crime only’,” she told the crowd. “Because I knew what we were up against. Republicans always have the headlines, always have the false stories, always have the lies – if I can use that word – told by the press. There is one standard for Democrats and another for Republicans. And we have to be offensive. “

Numerous media have published lists of claims made by McEnany behind the podium which, upon verification of the facts, have been described as outright lies or misleading statements. Despite this, McEnany denied any challenges to his veracity and long discussed his Christian faith and passionate belief in God instead.

“God put me in this place for a purpose,” McEnany told the Christian Post in an interview in September 2020. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, McEnany continued to host a weekly virtual Bible study for members. of the Trump 2020 campaign and their GOP allies in Washington.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for the former president as well as McEnany on Sunday afternoon.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany proclaimed on Sunday that her faith in God had kept her from lying during her tenure as chief spokesperson for former President Donald Trump. TASOS KATOPODIS / Stringer / Getty Images

