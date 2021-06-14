China claims authority over foreign companies





Beijing [China], June 13 (ANI): Beijing called on tech giants to share information with authorities, claiming authority over data held by U.S. companies in China, as the crackdown on Chinese tech companies continues. The Chinese government is now calling on leading tech companies such as Tencent, online retail giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and owner of TikTok ByteDance Ltd to publish the collected data on social media, e-commerce and others. companies. I go. The official Wall Street Journal (WSJ) paper and interviews with people involved in policy making are cited and reported. These digital recording sharing laws and regulations are not only driven by the belief that a significant increase and government data held by the company should be able to access it, they increasingly try to suppress President Xi. Jinping. This is also part of the quest. A strong sector. Chinese leaders fear that the country’s tech giants will use their vast personal and corporate digital records to build alternative centers of power in a one-party system. .. In addition, Beijing is also increasing pressure on foreign companies operating in China to keep records collected from local customers in the country, so that the government has more authority over the records. .. Western companies have long complained, according to the WSJ, that such “data localization” requirements could hamper innovation in global operations and allow Chinese authorities to steal their own information. .. There is a growing sentiment among policymakers that the data accumulated by the private sector should be seen primarily as a national asset and can be used or restricted according to the needs of the state, in policymaking. Those involved said. These needs include managing financial risks, tracking virus outbreaks, supporting state economic priorities, or monitoring criminals and political opponents. Meanwhile, the new data security law entered into force on September 1 and aims to classify private data according to its importance to national interests. Experts say this will give authorities a lot of leeway to manage data that appears essential to the state. Quoting a spokesperson for the National People’s Congress of China, the WSJ has clearly put in place a stricter management system for data related to national security, national economic lifelines, people’s lives and major public interests. I will do it. “ “… China’s promotion of data privacy struck me as another initiative to strengthen the role of governments and political parties in technology companies,” said analyst Ryan Fedasik. At the end of May, the Chinese cyberspace administration collected 105 applications, including the video-sharing service of ByteDance Douyin and the search engine Bing and the LinkedIn service of Microsoft Corp., due to user privacy concerns. And selected as having illegally accessed. personal information. Meanwhile, Beijing’s pressure on foreign companies was reflected in the 2017 cybersecurity law. The law included a provision requiring companies to store data on Chinese soil. In the past, governments could often request data from the private sectors, sometimes fulfilling their wishes, including to track down suspected criminals and silence dissent. According to the WSJ, Chinese companies support previous proposals to publish and centralize statistics such as customer borrowing habits and payment history. (ANI)

