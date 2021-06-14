Legislation to grant 20 points to students for planting saplings in offing





Islamabad: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Sunday that in order to integrate the country’s youth into Prime Minister’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami planting project, special legislation allowing an additional 20 points on the planting of 29 trees during their studies was underway.

In her exclusive interview, the Minister of State told the agency that, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for a clean and green Pakistan, a unique and innovative effort has been devised to compel university graduates to plant 20 trees. during their studies.

Zartaj said the legislation would make 20 saplings mandatory for a college graduate where the university and district administration would help them locate feasible sites for planting.

As part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for a clean and green Pakistan, the full participation of young people in the movement to plant more trees in the country would be encouraged by this legislation, she added.

The Minister of State said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to make the future of future generations safe and sustainable through nature conservation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, to this end, not only introduced the idea of ​​a clean, green and prosperous Pakistan, but also put it into practice. He introduced a number of revolutionary initiatives for the preservation of the environment, Zartaj said.

She added that for the success of the Clean and Green Pakistan movement, the active participation of all sections of society was assured.

She said that alongside other measures taken by the Climate Change Ministry to promote the natural environment, it also intends to introduce a bill to ensure the full participation of young people in the green movement, according to which young students would be offered to hand over a number of fees in exchange for planting trees.

Explaining the proposed scheme, the Minister of State said that additional grades were given to students involved in the National Cadet Corps (NCC); additional marks would also be given to students for planting trees as part of educational activities.

Programs like 20 Plants 20 Numbers will not only encourage young people to be a part of this national goal, but will also fulfill the dream of making Pakistan a green and prosperous country, she said.

To one question, she said to this effect, the relevant colleges, universities or district governments would determine the tree planting location where students could plant trees according to the regular schedule.

Zartaj Gul said that under this program millions of saplings could be planted every year, which would prove to be a valuable asset for the future of the country and for future generations.

