Carrying out Jokowi’s instructions, Semarang Polrestabes secures hundreds of thugs in the town of Semarang Kota





SEMARANGSELATAN, AYOSEMARANG.COM– General Police of the Republic of Indonesia (Polri) Listyo Sigit Prabowo has a special program in the context of Harkamtibmas (Public Order and Maintenance). He called for firm action against the thugs. The program was launched after direct instructions from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to the national police chief to take firm action against the thugs who often harass container drivers in the North Jakarta region. From the program, on Saturday June 12, 2021, the Semarang police conducted an operation to suppress thugs in the Semarang city area. A total of 210 staff with details of 140 members of Semarang Polrestabes and 10 members of 17 Polsek in Semarang were deployed to secure thugs and people who disturbed residents. READ: Semarang Weather Forecast Monday June 14th Sunny Cloudy to Light Rain in some areas “From this morning, the Semarang Polrestabes carried out an operation to suppress the thugs. This rogue operation was therefore based on a program of the head of the national police, namely the stabilization of Harkamtibmas,” said the head of operations. Semarang Polrestabes AKBP Recky R. Recky said that during the operation, his party secured 281 people considered disturbing and disrupting the activities of residents. “Our targets are in places such as terminals, markets and road intersections. From there we have been successful in securing the people who disturb the residents,” he said. All the thugs who bothered the locals were from various professions. Starting with the illegal parking attendant, Mr. Ogah, the buskers, the street children, then also the market thugs and the builders of palaks. READ: Carrying out concentrated operations and illegal parking guards, North Semarang police secure a number of thugs in Kota Lama After being arrested, Recky continued, his party carried out data collection and counseling so that these people did not disturb and agitate the locals. In addition to being registered, the Semarang Polrestabes also provided socialization advice on health protocols related to Covid-19. Then also the distribution of masks considering that many thugs do not care about health protocols. “For those who have something to do with breaking the law, like illegal taking (extortion) and illegal parking, we will continue to treat them legally,” he explained. Recky also appealed to the public. If you experience interference from thugs, don’t wait any longer, simply report it to Semarang Polrestabes by contacting the Libas App. “We have launched Libas, so it will be used later. Because I make sure that the police, especially the Semarang Polrestabes, will react quickly,” he added. Polrestabes was also successful in obtaining evidence including Rp. 1,840,000, 48 traffic control flags and other items used by perpetrators at Semarang police headquarters for further processing. READ: Here is Harapan Supian, the locksmith of the bullet monument in Semarang







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos