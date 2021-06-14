Boris Johnson warned not to ‘fan the flames’ of third wave by going too fast on roadmap





Boris Johnson risks stoking the flames of a third wave of coronavirus if he lifts the final restrictions too quickly, a senior scientist said yesterday. Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Nervtag government advisory committee, said the UK was facing a substantial third wave of cases even before the restrictions were lifted definitively. Professor Hayward said it was of great concern that the Delta variant, which now accounts for 96% of new infections, is shown to be 60% more transmissible than the previously dominant Alpha strain first identified in Kent. News and insights, direct from Westminster to your inbox He told BBC1’s Andrew Marr: We still don’t know how bad that could be. This is what will determine how quickly the next wave will occur. I think if we opened up more it would really fan the flames and lead to an even faster rise. < class=""> Read more Pubs and restaurants face grim prospects if June 21 unlock is delayed, chefs Boris Johnson warn Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the SPI-B group of behavior scientists advising ministers, said polls showed the public was in favor of delaying the end of the lockdown. The truth of this pandemic is not that we have a government that wants to act, held back by a weak audience, he told Times Radio. We have an audience that understands what needs to be done, follows the science and yet is held back by a government that is not ready to take action. Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia and a member of the World Health Organization’s covid committee, said the link between cases and hospitalizations as one of four government tests to facilitate the lockdown would only be never completely broken up because there will always be some kind of relationship but not as strong as in the past. He told Radio 4s World This Weekend: It must be said that right now we are seeing a fairly rapid increase in the number of cases and we are also starting to see an increase in the number of people admitted to hospital. But it is interesting to note that the number of occupied beds is not increasing as quickly, and the number of respiratory care beds is not increasing as quickly as the occupied ones, so the suggestion is that those people who arrive at the hospital may not be as sick as they would have been a few months ago. So this is still a rather mixed message. Professor Hunter said he expected 80% of the adult population to have received both vaccines by mid-July. He added: I think after that we have to really try to say OK, we have done all we can, it is time that we really had to try to live with this virus rather than carry on for too long on them. restrictions.

