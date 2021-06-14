Queen Elizabeth asks questions about Putin and Xi Jinping





DRAWING. US President Joe Biden has said Britain’s Queen Elizabeth reminds him of his mother. REUTERS / Toby Melville / Pool

Source: Reuters | Editor: Barratut Taqiyyah Rafie KONTAN.CO.ID –LONDON. US President Joe Biden has said Britain’s Queen Elizabeth reminds him of his mother. In addition, Queen Elizabeth also asked about Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia as they drank tea at Windsor Castle on Sunday (6/13/2021). Launch Reuters, Biden praised the 95-year-old Queen of England after their private meeting at the end of a Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ summit in which she called for concerted action against China. The G7 meeting precedes a meeting with Putin on Wednesday. “She reminded me of my mother, her looks and her generosity,” Biden, 78, told reporters moments before leaving London. “He was very sympathetic, it’s not surprising, but we had a good conversation. He wanted to know what I was going to talk about from the two leaders I was going to meet, Mr. Putin, and he wanted to know more about Xi Jinping, and we talked at length. ” . Read also: In competition with China, the G7 intends to develop infrastructure projects in developing countries The Queen, in a bright pink floral gown, warmly welcomed Biden and his wife Jill to Windsor Castle, home of the Royal Family for nearly 1,000 years, where they were treated to a taste of the British splendor. The Queen of England met the Biden family during their visit to the UK. He hosted a reception for the leaders of the Group of Seven Wealthy Nations and their partners on Friday evening in England’s south-west Cornwall region, where the three-day summit is being held. Read also: The G7 does not yet have a voice of around 100 billion dollars to manage the developing countries of Covid-19 Prior to that, Jill Biden said they were looking forward to meeting the Queen and it was an exciting part of their visit. The Biden family became the fourth president and first lady the Queen received in Windsor, following Trump in 2018, Obama in 2016, President George W. Bush and his wife in 2008 and Reagan in 1982. Despite the loss of Prince Philip in April, her 99-year-old husband, the Queen has shown her determination to continue her official duties as head of state at G7 meetings. Read also: G7 rivals China with big infrastructure projects





Source: Reuters

Publisher: Barratut Taqiyyah Rafie

