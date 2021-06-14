Jokowi reviews mass vaccination against Covid-19 at Patriot Stadium Bekasi





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the implementation of mass vaccinations for the general public, the elderly, civil servants, tenant workers and the disabled that took place at Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, Monday (14/6/2021). Monitoring based Beritasatu.com Thanks to a live broadcast from the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account, we saw that inside the stadium, precisely on the athletics track, an elongated tent in red and white colors had been set up. And covered with a red carpet. Chairs spaced approximately one meter apart were placed in accordance with sanitary protocols. Those present were also seen wearing masks and protection’s mask. During the review, Jokowi, accompanied by Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil and Mayor of Bekasi Rahmat Effendi, surrounded the vaccination site inside the stadium. Next, Jokowi chatted with a team of doctors who were doing exams on the residents. They also took the time to chat with people who were waiting their turn to get vaccinated in their seats. The arrival of Jokowi wearing a white shirt, black pants and a black mask was greeted with enthusiasm by the audience. They waved to the number one person in Indonesia, to which Jokowi responded with a hand wave with a smile Not to mention, the audience also immortalized Jokowi’s arrival, even taking selfies against the backdrop of the President of the Republic of Indonesia chatting with other locals. After walking around and meeting the audience, Jokowi was seen chatting with Ridwan Kamil, Budi Gunadi and Rahmat Effendi. Source: BeritaSatu.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos