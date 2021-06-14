Biden and Erdogan meet at tense time for US-Turkey relations

ANKARA, Turkish President Biden and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have known each other for years, but their meeting on Monday will be their first as heads of state. And it comes at a particularly tense time for relations between their two countries.

The list of disagreements is unusually long for the two NATO allies: there is US support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, as well as Turkey’s purchase of a Russian weapons system. And in April, Biden infuriated Ankara by stating that the Ottoman-era massacres and deportations of Armenians was genocide.

Previous US presidents had avoided using the term for fear it would complicate relations with Turkey, which is fiercely proud of its Ottoman history and insists that those killed in the early 20th century were victims of the civil war and unrest.

However, in addition to blasting the decision into speeches, Erdogan did not immediately hit back at Washington. The low-key response suggests he wants a good relationship with Biden, said Rachel Ellehuus, an analyst at the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

Notably because it needs this economic relationship with the United States and the appearance of a cooperative relationship in order to maintain its base, which is largely based on a functioning Turkish economy anchored in the West ” , Ellehuus said.

However, before leaving for the NATO summit in Brussels on Sunday where he will meet with Biden, Erdogan called the president’s comments on the murders of Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire very negative and an approach (which) seriously upset us.

Erdogan, in power for 18 years as Prime Minister and then President, also met one-on-one with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. are lined up at Monday’s summit. He told reporters that he plans to highlight the importance we attach to the alliance with our allies.

A name apparently not on his list: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who called Erdogan “dictator” earlier this year, sparking a diplomatic row. Draghi laughed nervously on Sunday when asked to see Erdogan for the first time since, but insisted on Turkey’s very important role in NATO.

Erdogan has curtailed his anti-Western rhetoric as his government grapples with an economic downturn made worse by the pandemic. His ruling AKP party was recently hit with a series of allegations of corruption, including drug trafficking and arms smuggling, made by a fugitive mafia boss who posted revealing videos on social media , without evidence.

The most important thing for the Turkish leader at the moment is to give a veneer of positive relations with the United States in terms of Turkey’s image, said Merve Tahiroglu, Turkey program coordinator at the Middle Democracy Project. -East. He seems to understand that in order to get any kind of international investment in Turkey, he will have to project an image of positive relations with the United States.

Biden has often touted the personal relationships he developed with world leaders over nearly 50 years as a factor that makes him uniquely equipped to revitalize the reputation of the United States following the presidency of Donald Trump.

In recent days, he has mentioned to his aides that he has developed a strong relationship with Erdogan over the years, according to a senior administration official who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Biden still fondly remembers making a home visit to Erdogan in 2011 while in Turkey to speak at the World Entrepreneurs’ Summit, according to the official. Erdogan didn’t come because he was recovering from major surgery, but Biden stopped to watch him. Their conversation was supposed to be brief but lasted over two hours.

Still, the relationship has at times been complicated. In 2014, while vice president, Biden apologized to Erdogan after suggesting in a speech that Turkey had helped facilitate the rise of the militant group Islamic State by allowing foreign fighters to cross the border. between Turkey and Syria. During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden became angry with Turkish officials after an interview with the New York Times in which he called Erdogan an autocrat.

Erdogan enjoyed a collegial relationship with Trump, who posed no problem for him about Turkey’s human rights record and agreed to withdraw US troops from northern Syria in 2019, paving the way for a Turkish military offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters who had fought alongside the United States. forces against IS militants. Biden sharply criticized the move, accusing Trump of betraying his American allies.

Erdogan waited several days before congratulating Biden on his electoral victory as Trump contested the results. At the same time, Erdogan sent a message to Trump thanking him for his warm friendship.

After taking office, Biden waited three months before calling Erdogan, which was widely viewed in Turkey as a snub. The first time they spoke after the election was when Biden called to inform Erdogan of the announcement of the Armenian genocide.

In an interview with Turkish public broadcaster TRT on June 1, Erdogan said he had cordial relations with previous US presidents, especially Trump, and would ask Biden on the sidelines of the meeting. NATO why relations between Turkey and the United States are in such a state of tension.

There have been a lot of rumors … we have to leave them behind and talk about what we can do and what we will do, he said of US-Turkish relations before leaving Atatürk Airport d ‘Istanbul for Brussels on Sunday.

Biden and Erdogan are set to resume Turkey’s purchase of Russia’s advanced S-400 defense systems, a purchase that angered Washington and resulted in Ankara’s expulsion from the US fighter aircraft production program. -35, sanctions against senior officials in the Turkish defense industry, and the ban on military export licenses.

Washington says the Russian system is a threat to NATO security and insists that sanctions cannot be lifted until Turkey gets rid of the system, which has cost the country $ 2.5 billion. dollars.

Turkey has repeatedly called for dialogue to resolve the issue. Turkish media reports that Turkey is on the verge of proposing the deployment of the S-400s to Incirlik Air Base, which houses a US Air Force wing, where they would be monitored by US military officials. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters that the S-400s would be 100% under (Turkish) control and that no Russian military official would be in Turkey.

Erdogan said on Sunday that talks with Biden would be very broad, but he focused on the F-35 issue, accusing the United States of breaking its promise, of breaking the contract despite Turkey having kept its promise and reiterate that Ankara was forced to purchase the S -400 after Washington refused to supply US Patriot missiles.

Erdogan is also expected to raise the issue of US military support for Syrian Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are inextricably linked to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency in Turkey.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Biden and Erdogan will discuss Syria and Iran as well as the role Turkey can play in Afghanistan after US troops withdraw. Also on the agenda is how Washington and Ankara “deal with some of our important differences on values ​​and human rights and other issues,” Sullivan said.

The volatile security situation in Libya, as well as overlapping concerns over China and Russia will also be on the agenda.

Sullivan added that Biden knows Erdogan very well.

The two have spent a lot of time together, and they’re both, I think, eager for the opportunity to have a professional opportunity to review the full extent of their relationship, Sullivan said.

