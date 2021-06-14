Caught in the Middle – Journal





The deep pockets had the 2021-22 budget to their liking. They got incentives, tax breaks and grants in the name of the ripple effect.

The so-called drop-down spinners in the budget included the manufacturing, petroleum refining, pharmaceuticals, financials, steel, leather, automotive and cell phone segments.

The vulnerable and the poor have benefited from Riyasat-e-Madinas’ purported compassion and much-needed bottom-up support after the devastation caused by two years of negative real economic growth amid an unprecedented pandemic.

The lower and middle classes have remained on the side of the beneficiaries: the generation of income to finance both top-down and bottom-up support measures will be through higher taxation of petroleum products, crude oil, gas and gas. electricity to name a few. A few exceptions here have been the nominal increases in salaries and pensions for government employees.

Many of the proposed policy measures are highly inflationary, such as taxes on crude oil, LNG imports and food products

In more general terms, the budget appears to be the prelude of the PTI governments to the next general election due to the emphasis on politically motivated plans that will spark a spending spree and efforts to appease industrialists and market brokers. company which remained the financiers of the past elections.

But in a balancing act to increase income and at the same time keep the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by its side, the government has proposed certain measures which are highly inflationary in nature and may ultimately upset voters in general.

Budget documents suggest that the government has said goodbye to fiscal discipline and set aside around 350 million rupees for each member of the treasury by proposing 68 billion rupees as part of the plan for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (PAS ), a term coined years ago to disguise the funding of politically motivated people. projects after a Pakistan Supreme Court ruling banned discretionary spending. The practice is still ongoing, but under a name that aimed to end poverty and hunger in the world.

Oddly enough, such allocations were made on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan who vehemently criticized similar but significantly smaller allocations under the PPP and PML-N governments. He had called it a political bribe to lawmakers at state expense. The quality of the use of these funds has always been questionable and is largely wasted.

Likewise, huge funds are also allocated to various ministries to finance projects recommended by politicians and members of cabinet and provincial assemblies. These allocations are largely made within the framework of the finance departments and interprovincial coordination.

As a result, the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) has been increased to Rs 900 billion, which is Rs 200 billion more than originally planned for 2021-22 in March of this year and 40% more than revised spending. of 630 billion rupees for the current year. Therefore, the budget size is Rs8.48tr higher by Rs1.4tr or 19pc than former Finance Minister Dr Hafeez Shaikh and the IMF agreed to. This indicates that the government adopted an expansionary fiscal policy in the second half of its term.

Surprisingly though, almost 47% of that will be financed by adding more loans to an already high and unsustainable level of debt. The federal budget deficit is estimated at Rs3.99tr up to Rs553bn or 16pc from 2020-21. In terms of GDP, the federal budget deficit will be equal to 7.4pc slightly higher than the level of the current year. Despite the IMF’s program, the federal deficit is set to rise for the next fiscal year.

The real challenge for the government is budget execution. Its success depends on the ability of the RBF to meet the collection target of Rs5.83tr. Failure of RBF will mean the cancellation of the government’s first step to tackle the central problem of high debt. There will then be little funding available for political projects. The IMF initially asked Islamabad to set the fiscal target at Rs 5.96, which was later revised down from Rs 134 billion to Rs 5.83.

Many of the proposed policy measures are highly inflationary, such as taxes on crude oil, imports of LNG and food products, and a higher sales tax rate for locally produced dairy and edible products, which are in addition to withholding taxes. the source on certain levels of electricity consumption. The budget imposes a sales tax of 17 pc on the import of crude oil to generate 38 billion rupees. Its inflationary impact will trickle down to all major consumer and daily use products including sugar which will now be taxed at the retail stage and its price will increase by around Rs 7 per kilogram.

This will make the 8pc inflation target for the next few years difficult as other tax measures like an oil tax of Rs 30 per liter will also increase the cost of transport, agriculture and electricity. Governments wish to remain relevant in constituency politics and continuing with the IMF’s agenda could potentially cost them dearly, as the middle part between big business and the Ehsaas-backed poor are feeling the effects of a higher cost of living and costs. ‘declining purchasing power amid falling real incomes.

The finance minister estimates that the incentives for industry, agriculture and big business will have a ripple effect on the middle class through job creation and better income levels in two to three years, while some relief can reach the lower and middle classes through the allocation of quotas. in essential items through reforms in the network of utility stores. I don’t have the chaddar to give more to everyone. We have exhausted our (fiscal) space.

In the coming days and weeks, the challenge for the Minister of Finance will be to find a balance between the demands of the IMF and the various lobbies. The performance of the first quarter could determine the relaunch of the IMF program again during the September review. Until then, the program is likely to remain in the doldrums.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, June 14, 2021

