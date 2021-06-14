Chinese leader reacts to explosion: “Maintain stability”

After a huge gas explosion killed at least 12 in the center ChinaIn the city of Shiyan on June 13, Chinese leader Xi Jinping ordered the regime to strengthen its authority rather than ordering local authorities to speed up the rescue of those still trapped under the collapsed buildings.

The explosion happened around 6:40 a.m. Sunday, destroying a busy market in Zhangwan District of Shiyan City, Hubei Province, as locals shop for the upcoming dragon boat festival. At least 12 people were killed and 138 others injured, 37 of them in serious condition, authorities say ad this afternoon. Countless more are still buried under the rubble.

Xi then ordered via State CCTV in the evening that the regime must “investigate the cause of the accident”, “hold officials accountable”, “strengthen [officials] political sense ”,“ prevent more major accidents ”,“ maintain the stability of society ”and“ create a good atmosphere for the celebration of the Party’s centenary, ”referring to the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“Maintain stability” is an understatement for maintaining the power of the CCP. “Holding officials accountable” is a management method the CCP uses to trick officials into hiding the true scale of a disaster and incident. A civil servant will be fired if the death toll is high.

The Shiyan explosion occurred on the second day after the city appointed Huang Jianxiong as the new mayor.

“Xi’s order shows that he was afraid of losing power, of saving lives,” US Chinese affairs commentator Tang Jingyuan told The Epoch Times on June 13.

In the same CCTV program, Li Keqiang said he feared China would experience more security incidents given the many fatal accidents reported across the country in recent times. He called on local authorities to speed up their rescue efforts and the whole country to consider possible security risks.

Xi further pointed out in an announcement on June 13 that officials in positions of responsibility would be held accountable for any future incidents, implying that those responsible will face political consequences such as loss of rank, while ordering the officials. local authorities to strengthen their control.

Tragic explosion

Residents near the blasted market told The Timeson on Sunday that the area was full of wreckage of razed houses and bodies could be seen after the explosion. They said people were not allowed to return to their homes and that the regime had blocked the affected streets.

They said they thought there were still people buried in the rubble.

[I saw and heard that] the injured are treated in different hospitals. The deaths were picked up (and sent to the funeral home) directly. There were still a large number of people waiting to be rescued (when we were forced to leave), mentionned Li, a resident who lives near the market and does not want to give her full name.

The commodity market has three floors. The two floors above ground are restaurants, shops and stores. The basement is a wet market, Wang, a business owner who operates a fondue restaurant in the market, told The Epoch Times. The whole street exploded. Very scary!

An anonymous resident told The Epoch Times: It’s a very busy market. Many seniors like to enjoy the fresh air by sitting next to the shops [in the market] early in the morning. Tomorrow (June 14) is the Dragon Boat Festival. You can imagine how many buyers were there (when the explosion happened).

Firefighters are injured in the gas explosion in Shiyan, central China’s Hubei Province, June 13, 2021. (Supplied / The Epoch Times)

Interviewees also told The Epoch Times that the regime had locked up the neighborhood.

Li said the regime asked his family and neighbors to leave the neighborhood at 8:00 am on Sunday and did not allow them to return, even to collect emergency personal items.

The regime invoked martial law in the neighborhood. Residents can only go out and are not allowed in, another unnamed resident of Yanhu Street in Zhangwan District, which is close to the explosion,mentionned.

Li and two other interviewees told The Epoch Times they heard that the explosion was caused by a gas pipeline leak and the pipeline exploded.

The Epoch Times has contacted authorities and media offices in Shiyan City, as well as the local blood bank for comment. Officials said they had no information about the situation or were too busy to answer questions.

The Epoch Times found that during the day, residents of Shiyan lined up outside the local blood center to donate blood after learning their injured compatriots needed blood but hospitals were out of stock.

Security incidents

The Chinese people have faced one security incident after another in recent years.

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, four hours after the gas explosion in Shiyan, six workers died in Chengdu, a city in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, as they cleared a sewage pipe and pond at a food factory.

On June 12, a toxic chemical leak as a truck unloaded methyl formate at a chemical handling facility in Guiyang City, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, affected at least eight dead and three injured, local official says authorities.

On June 10, 13 miners were trap underground in an iron mine in Qizhou City, Shanxi Province, northern China, after a large volume of groundwater seeped into the mine.

China has also experienced lone wolf attacks which have challenged the regime to ensure public safety.

On June 5, a 25-year-old man randomly attacked peoplewith a knife on a busy street in the city of Anqing, in eastern China’s Anhui Province. He killed six people and injured 14 others, one of them in serious condition. The regime claimed that the man’s rampage was caused by family issues.

On May 29, a 41-year-old man lead in pedestrians and assaulted passers-by with a knife, injuring eight people and leaving four in critical condition. The motive reported by authorities was that the man was taking revenge on society after having conflicts with his ex-wife.

On May 28, a man in his forties hurt five elementary school students with a knife in Chenzhou City, south China’s Hunan Province. At least one student died in hospital. The regime’s official report claimed the man had mental problems and no reason for the knife attack.

The regime has installed a Skynet systemand introduced asocial credit systemnationwide to monitor every individual, including foreigners, in hopes of discouraging such bad behavior, which he sees as a threat to his government based on the promise of social stability. However, despite the decision to sacrifice citizens’ privacy by using these Orwellian-style methods of control, they were unable to stop the incidents.