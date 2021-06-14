Former Prime Minister Pak Abbasi says new budget is ‘bogus’, warns people of new taxes worth Rs 343 billion





ANI | Updated: June 14, 2021 08:05 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], June 14 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and Muslim League of Pakistan – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said the national budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 was “wrong “and warned Pakistanis against new tax provisions” The budget is based on lies. It is a bogus budget and the government will gut the people to achieve its goals, “he said. Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Abbasi said that when Imran Khan’s government arrived new taxes worth Rs 1.2 trillion were imposed in the country but despite this only Rs Another 800 billion could be raised, Geo News reported. Abbasi said the government was rigging the numbers and “fooling the people”, warned that the budget for 2021-22 has new taxes worth Rs 343 billion. “This is the first government in the country to lie so blatantly and has no shame in doing so,” he added. The PML-N chief said the past two years had seen 20 million people. fall below the poverty line. He said that in the past three years, more than five million people have lost their jobs, Geo News reported. He lamented the way people were buying wheat flour at Rs 35 per kilo in 2018, which had now climbed to Rs 80-85. per kg.

He said that with the taxes on sugar, the price of the raw material would rise further and warned against rising prices for milk and dairy products. The PML-N chief said the government is claiming revenues of Rs 1150 billion, but did not specify the source of the revenues. Abbasi, providing his own figures, claimed that the government, which touted a 24 percent increase in income, could not increase income by 20 percent even in the past three years. Abbasi said essential food items are imported rather than exported and their prices have soared 25 percent. “Let’s see what the World Food Program and the World Bank are saying. He wondered why there was no mechanism in the budget to reduce inflation. “How are you going to reduce the prices of electricity, flour and sugar?” Abbasi said the real beneficiaries of the budget are the “construction mafia”. “The construction industry is one where no questions will be asked.” “This budget is just an ‘ATM’ budget, which will fund their ‘ATM’,” he said, referring to the party’s wealthy supporters. Shaukat Tarin was greeted with taunts from the opposition benches, with members shouting slogans and taunting the finance minister laughing loudly as he praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic initiatives during the presentation of the budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. (ANI)

