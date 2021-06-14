Populism and Pakistan – Journal





OVER the past decade, the rise of reactionary and regressive forms of populism around the world has remained a source of concern for both progressive and liberal circles. Paradigmatic cases of such populism include Modi in India, the Brexit movement in the UK, Trump and the Tea Party phenomenon, Bolsonaro in Brazil, Orbn in Hungary and Duterte in the Philippines. These leaders and their movements have either led or allowed the rise of anti-minority (especially anti-Muslim) sentiment, the centralization of power and the steamroller of institutional norms.

In the Pakistani context, the rise of Imran Khan and the victory of the PTI in 2018 have been bludgeoned by some commentators as part of the broader populist shift in world politics. The reasons for this classification are obvious, even if the judgment itself is flawed. Imran Khan’s accountability rhetoric was populist in nature, his leadership of a coalition of status quo elites opposed to the status quo is very similar to what the Conservative or Republican parties have done in the UK and the United Kingdom, respectively. United States. Likewise, the larger cultural appeals to the nation as a whole, rather than to specific subgroups of the electorate, are all commonly associated with populism as a particular aesthetic of politics.

Smokers’ Corner: Is Imran Khan a Populist?

Where the comparison falls is on more substantial parameters, such as what is done during government and the underlying basis of the ruling parties’ appeal. In the first case, as the budget for the coming years and its architects show, there is not much to distinguish this exemption from the previous ones which tried to revive growth through improved profitability and corporate consumption. The consolidation of various social protection schemes under one roof and the lack of a significant increase in its budget in recent years shows that there are few attempts to widen the fiscal relationship between government and citizens.

Likewise, the ruling party continues to struggle to develop an independent political organization that can prevail over more specific interests within and outside the party. It also still depends on the military establishment for some aspects of its political survival, including the extent to which the opposition is allowed to occupy vulnerable spaces like the province of Punjab. This is different from other populist movements which have in fact transformed or reconfigured older hierarchies and orders within party organizations, and replaced them with new ideologues or loyalists. The rise of the Tea Party movement within the Republican Party is a particularly relevant example of this phenomenon.

The least discussed point is how the rise of populism and reactionary politics in the region and beyond has actually impacted our domestic situation.

What is an underestimated and less discussed point, however, is how the rise of populism and reactionary politics in the region and beyond has actually impacted the domestic situation in Pakistan. The most obvious spillover has come from the east, with the rise of Modis and the entrenchment of Hindustvas in India recalibrating Pakistan’s domestic political dynamics in several ways. The first is the strengthening of the security state and the redoubling of the justification for its existence in the face of Indian militarism on the border and in Kashmir.

A second ripple effect, though less obvious, has been the delegitimization of what can broadly be called the liberal foreign and cultural policy segment in Pakistan, represented by groups and activists seeking greater normalization of links with India and improved people-to-people contacts. With the increase in community violence against Muslims and other minority groups, and Hindu right-wing chauvinism becoming more abrasive online and in India’s domestic politics, the narrative of normalization and revision of the State discourse on India rests on considerably weaker foundations. This is in stark contrast to the previous decade, when these generally well-established positions in academic and intellectual discourse were also more assertive in domestic politics.

Finally, a third ripple effect of global populism in Pakistan is its help in revitalizing what might be called Muslim modernism as a cultural identity for the state and for much of urban society in Pakistan. the middle class. While the roots of this lie in concerns about the global war on terror and the amalgamation of entire communities with fundamentalist violence, in recent years the populist assault on minority rights and cultures has taken hold. of Islamophobia an even more relevant issue for diasporics and migrants. populations. The state’s adoption of these battles as a foreign and cultural perspective of Pakistan is an important event deeply linked to these broader global issues.

At the same time, this adoption has strong national roots. There is a renewed orientation of political elites towards the rebirth of state identity around cultural questions of what it means to be Muslim and how it relates to being Pakistani, whether through cultural consumption. pan-Islamic in the form of television broadcasts, or the increased scrutiny being given to religious leaders of how textbooks are developed, or even more simply, what types of religio-cultural efforts that leaders (including the prime minister ) seek to sponsor and promote. Place the announcement of an institute dedicated to the study of Sufism and science at the intersection of personal beliefs and the cultural affirmation of Muslim identity shaped by global conversations around Islam and of its members.

In summary, it is not necessarily correct to say that Pakistan is experiencing its own populist moment in exactly the same way as right-wing populists in other parts of the world. Differences in sources of power and actions in government indicate an important divergence that should be kept in mind. What needs to be recognized, however, is that the country’s politics are not immune to being shaped by regional and global populisms in a myriad of ways, and that this influence will assert itself in a number of ways. variety of potentially conservative (even autocratic) tendencies.

The writer teaches politics and sociology at Lums.

Twitter: @umairjav

Posted in Dawn, le 14 June 2021

