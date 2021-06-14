Jesus replaced by Xi Jinping?

ANALYSIS / OPINION:

Christians in China are increasingly persecuted by a regime determined to extinguish not only their ability to practice their faith, but the faith itself. To these ends, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) authorities aim to replace Jesus with their leader, Xi Jinping.

Those who do not fully comply with this abominable perversion of Christianity and other restrictions imposed on the faithful suffer the violent destruction of their properties and church houses, the ban on religious training and worship for children under of 18 years, radically increased surveillance and detention of pastors, elders and faithful.

Why is the CCP focused on erasing Christianity? Chinese Communists fear the rapid growth of the Christian faith. Official CCP data recognizes that the PRC has 38 million Protestants and 10 to 12 million Catholics. International observers estimate that the actual number of Christians in China is much higher, between 100 and 120 million.

ChinaAid, a US-based religious rights watchdog, details the Communist Party’s efforts to eradicate Christianity in a report released in April. For example:

State-run religious authorities, the Tri-Autonomous Patriotic Movement (TSPM), and the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CCPA) worked in 2020 to impose new theology, principles and practices as part of the effort. of the CCP to sinicize and conform all religions. to the communist view of China, in which the state is central and only Mr. Xi is worshiped.

The CCP authorities have published textbooks in which, for example, a well-known Bible passage (John chapter 8) is perverted to portray Jesus as a sinner and murderer instead of a merciful savior. Booksellers are forced to vandalize and censor Christian publications, including removing or covering the name of Jesus from Chinese symbols for JD, short for ji du, which is defined as hate or envy. The words God and Lord are censored. Bibles in print or digital form are confiscated or destroyed. Religious services or online studies are prohibited.

Thousands of churches have been destroyed and desecrated by the Chinese Communists (in Jiangsu Providence alone, an estimated 90 percent of house churches have been razed to the ground). The religious images inside are replaced with images of Mr. Xi, and the crucifixes or crosses are forcibly removed. In their place, church leaders should hang the Chinese flag. These same mandates extend to the private homes of believers.

More and more, ordinary Chinese Christians are marginalized from society. In Yunnan province, the villagers of Huangfei Zhai have learned that if they do not renounce their religion and deny Jesus, the authorities will inflict consequences on them, including the confiscation of their rice fields. Believers are subject to search and seizure of property.

Men, women and children are hunted down by plainclothes agents, blacklisted by the authorities and deprived of employment, education, rental contracts or services in hotels, restaurants and other places of business. business. During COVID-19 closures, some church leaders and their families were confined to their homes and denied the barcodes needed to purchase food or other essentials.

The long list of imprisoned clerics (like Early Rain Church pastor Wang Yi), human rights activists and lawyers is growing day by day.

The faces of the faithful are captured by surveillance cameras newly commissioned to be installed inside places of worship. Only approved participants are allowed to enter. If they assemble without permission, they are subjected to long periods of interrogation, torture and lengthy administrative detention.

Detainees are denied visits from family members and legal advisers; many have simply disappeared. Detainees also report that the police are collecting blood samples and other biometric information, which is a serious red flag for those who may be subjected to China’s forced organ harvesting from religious dissidents and prisoners of conscience.

Forced to redefine her faith, the Church in China has once again sunk into the ground. Stripped of their basic human rights, Chinese Christians rely on world leaders and international organizations to rally to their cause and defend their right to exist.

Their stories will be told at this year’s first annual International Religious Freedom Summit, to be held in Washington, DC, July 13-15. The event brings together current and former government officials, religious freedom activists and witnesses of persecution from around the world united in a common determination to illuminate and counter the intensified crackdown on freedom of religion or belief not only in Communist China but in a record number of countries globally.

The Chinese state-sponsored genocidal war on religious freedom demands special attention and urgent international action. The CCP must be held accountable and bear real costs for such crimes against its own citizens and the world. China must not be allowed to brutally annihilate Christians, Muslims and other religious communities with impunity. Some sort of boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics would be a good start.

Sam Brownback was previously the U.S. Goodwill Ambassador for International Religious Freedom. Dede Laugesen is Executive Director of Save the Persecuted Christians.