Mr. Jokowi, Indonesian People’s Port Contractor for Bill Regulation T





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The economic actors who are members of Pelayaran Rakyat (Pelra) complain about the lack of regulations and policies that favor them, which makes the development of Pelra difficult. This was revealed by DPP Pelra Jakarta, DPP Pelra Jatim, DPC Pelra Tanjung Pinang Company Association, DPC Pelra Surabaya, DPC Pelra Bima and DPC Pelra Makassar, in a coordination meeting with the coordination ministry. of Maritime Affairs and Investment. Pelra’s development serves to meet the needs of non-containerized ocean freight, the pilot fleet and the traditional Indonesian-flagged commercial fleet. Pelradi assessed not only its ability to reach remote areas, but also to reduce price disparities by supporting the marine toll program initiated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). One of the regulations that will be made to support Pelra is in the form of a Presidential Regulation (Perpres). Currently, he is still waiting for President Jokowi to sign him. “I hope that with the promulgation of the presidential decree on the empowerment of popular maritime transport, we can later increase maritime transport in the national interest,” said Rusli Rahim, deputy deputy for infrastructure and transport of the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Rusli Rahim, in a statement. official press release, Monday (6/14/2021). Rusli said the presidential regulations were adopted with the aim of strengthening the popular economy in small and medium-sized enterprises, increasing the resilience of connectivity and services to inland areas and / or waters, preserving the cultural heritage of the nation and to support the program of implementing service obligations for goods and passengers at sea taking into account the safety and security, as well as the capacity and capacity of Pelra ships. This empowerment will also include the development of human resources, fleets, construction of maritime terminals, increasing business management capacity and maximizing the availability of pelra cargoes. Jakarta Pelra DPP Chairman Sudirman Abdullah explained that Pelra’s current problems include lack of backloading, limited amount of capital for facility development, lack of educational opportunities for ABK (ship crew), and the unclear regulations related to Pelra. “We hope that this presidential settlement can strengthen Pelra and solve the problems we face on the ground,” Sudirman said. For information, the transport of people, also called traditional popular trade, carries out the transport in the waters using sailboats including pinisi, motor sailboats, and / or simple motor boats flying the Indonesian flag of a certain cut. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



