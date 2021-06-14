NCOC launches video to convince people to get vaccinated – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Sunday launched a video aimed at educating and convincing citizens of the importance of Covid-19 inoculation and clearing their misconceptions.

In contrast, 56 deaths and 1,239 new cases were reported in a single day, with a positivity rate calculated at 3.4%.

According to data from the Department of National Health Services (NHS), 389,385 doses were administered on June 12, bringing the total vaccines administered to 11,085,787.

The video, which the NCOC made in collaboration with Jazz, informs people that vaccination is the only way to avoid Covid-19 and that those who had contracted the virus now regretted why they had not received the vaccine.

In the post, one person talks about the difficulty they faced while remaining in quarantine, but had to do so for fear that a family member would also be infected.

A woman says when her sisters’ test came back positive, her father had already developed symptoms of Covid-19.

An elderly woman talks about the value of a sip of air for someone short of breath.

A middle-aged person recounts his ordeal when he contracted the virus, saying he had a sudden fever and didn’t know what to do. Likewise, a youngster, who was infected, said that although his symptoms were mild, it took his mother, who had also tested positive, two months to recover.

In the video, respondents are asked what their decision would have been if a vaccine was available at that time, all of whom said they would have opted for the vaccination and would not have had any doubts.

The video then sends the message that the vaccine had revived hopes, which should not be ruined.

Meanwhile, according to NCOC data, 56 patients have breathed their last from the virus and 1,239 people have been infected in the past 24 hours.

No less than 329 serious patients were on ventilators. Most of the vents were used in Multan where the occupancy rate was 45pc, followed by Lahore and Bahawalpur at 24pc and Peshawar at 20pc. The most oxygenated beds were used in Gilgit and Abbottabad where the percentage was 30 while in Multan and Karachi 26pc of beds were occupied.

The number of active cases has been counted at 42,290 with 2,891 patients under treatment in hospitals across the country.

The coronavirus was detected in China in December 2019 and then began to spread to other countries. Pakistan has closed its borders and taken a number of measures to stop transmission. The first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country during the last week of February last year.

On March 13, the first meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), made up of senior civilian and military officials, was held to discuss the crisis that was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the NSC meeting and called on relevant authorities to devise a comprehensive strategy to prevent the spread of the virus.

Posted in Dawn, le 14 June 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos