In interview with Canadian media, Prime Minister Imran Khan says terrorism has no religion





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton. Prime Minister Imran Khan gives an interview to CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton, says online hatred is dividing the world and calls for action against it, urges world leaders to understand the phenomenon of Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called for strict measures against hate-fueled websites to create a wedge in humanity and urged the Muslim world to present his case in international forums to improve understanding of the ‘Islam.

The Prime Minister, in an interview with CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton, said that the use of the terms Islamic extremism and Islamic radicalism began after the publication of Salman Rushdie’s book and then the incident of 11 September.

The Prime Minister highlighted the serious problem of Islamophobia in the western world which claimed the lives of four members of a family of Pakistani origin in Ontario last week.

Canadian police say the family was targeted for being Muslim. The family moved to Canada from Pakistan in 2007.

“Islamophobia must be fought holistically”

The prime minister said that the use of the term “Islamic radicals” indicates that there is something wrong with religion that makes people radical. On the contrary, terrorism has no religion because extremists are present in all societies, he added.

He said Muslims living in Western countries, not Muslim states, suffered from Islamophobia and called for bridging the gap by improving understanding.

“Everyone is shocked at [Pakistan], because we saw the family photo, and therefore a targeted family like that had a profound impact in Pakistan, ”Prime Minister Khan said.

The prime minister said the recent pattern of domestic terrorism in Western countries demanded increased attention to radicalization online.

After the tragic incident, the Prime Minister took to his Twitter account and said he was “saddened to learn of the murder of a Canadian Muslim family of Pakistani origin in London, Ontario”.

He said the condemnable act of terrorism exposed the growing Islamophobia in Western countries. “Islamophobia must be combated comprehensively by the international community,” he noted.

Read more: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern criticizes film about mosque attacks amid backlash

“Some world leaders don’t understand the problem”

The prime minister told the interviewer he raised the issue with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, describing him as a leader who understands the importance of tackling online hate and Islamophobia.

He urged other leaders to make such a commitment. “World leaders, whenever they decide to act, it will be dealt with,” he said.

Prime Minister Khan reiterated that there was not enough motivation and that some international leaders, or leaders of Western countries, in fact did not understand this phenomenon.

He further said he “mostly agrees” with Trudeau and his stance on extremism, but also expressed concern about some Canadian laws that he says contribute to Islamophobia.

Read more: Farewell to Muslim family killed in truck attack with coffins draped in Canadian flags

“Secular extremism

He described Quebec’s Bill 21 – which prohibited public officials, including teachers and police from wearing religious symbols at work – as a form of “secular extremism” which led to intolerance against Muslims. .

“You want humans to be fundamentally free to express whatever they want, as long as it doesn’t cause pain and harm to other human beings,” he said.

He asked why it becomes a big deal when someone wears the hijab or grows a beard in the west. “People who oppose the Hijab and the beard are pretty weird to me. In liberal democracies, why is that a problem,” he asked.

