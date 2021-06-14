Trump has been a gift to Virginia Democrats for years. Now can they win without him in the White House?





President Donald J. Trump disembarks Marine One at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, and boards Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Official House Photo Blanche by Shealah Craighead)

Winning the election over the past five years has been easy fruit for Democrats in Virginia, and the reason can be summed up in two words: Donald Trump.

The unpopularity of the former President who divides the Commonwealth has had the net effect of shifting Virginia, where no Republican has won a statewide race since 2009, from dark purple to vivid cobalt blue .

Consider that since 2016, when Trump led his party and won the presidency, the Virginia GOP has lost: two races in the US Senate; the race for governor 2017; its majority in the US House of Representatives; its majority in the Virginia Senate and; its majority in the House of Delegates. The last time the Republican Party found itself so excluded from Virginia’s political power was in 1969.

But now, with Trump spending his days out of power and without Twitter in his Florida resort paradise, can Virginia Democrats count on the same level of antipathy for Trump to maintain their grip on the three offices of the United States? State and the State House majority to win this grave?

It’s something like the existential question for Democrats and, because of it, for Republicans, said Quentin Kidd, dean of the College of Social Sciences at Christopher Newport University.

If you look at the level of Democratic victories before 2016 versus after 2016, only in the presidential elections and (Virginia) in the elections of 16 and 20, the Democrats got about 50% and 54% of the vote in the presidential elections and the Republicans. were sort of stuck at 44%, and in the 2017 gubernatorial election Republicans were at 45%, Kidd said. So it’s clear Republicans have had a 44-45 percent cap since Trump in statewide races.

Already the Democratic Party and its new flag bearer, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, have made it clear that they intend to get their November opponent, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin and the rest of the ticket to own. the indelible Trump mark.

Glenn Trumpkin, is the message Democrats began to deliver after Youngkin won his party’s nod last month. McAuliffe, in his first digital campaign ad last week, says Youngkin is not a reasonable Republican, he is a loyal supporter of Donald Trump. In an interview with The New York Times Jonathan Martin last week, McAuliffe said he would like to see Trump campaigning in Virginia, adding: I would pay for gasoline to come.

Youngkin was not Trump’s staunchest follower of the spring GOP governors. It was Senator Amanda Chase, who called herself Trump in heels and finished third in the four-man race.

But the self-made hedge fund multimillionaire and first-time nominee was careful to signal just enough loyalty to Trump to appease his loyal and important base in the GOP.

Regarding Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that he lost his re-election due to massive electoral fraud, Youngkin announced an Election Integrity Task Force that supports tightening restrictions on identification voters and postal voting, and asked if he thought Joe Bidens’ election was legitimate. He praised Trump’s handling of the economy and ran an ad featuring Trump congratulating him. He campaigned across Virginia with Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a Trump ally.

Shortly after winning the nomination, Youngkin received rave approval from Trump. Youngkin said in a broadcast interview that he was completely honored by it and attempted to position it as evidence of a unified GOP as he turned to other issues. In other post-congress talks, Youngkin has acknowledged the legitimacy of Bidens’ election, but questions from the press about it will linger until November.

But for all the visceral revulsion that Trump’s legacy exerts, not only among Democrats, but among moderate and educated suburban voters who have twice rejected Trump, there is a danger to Democrats who view him as a panacea.

An introspective post-mortem on the 2020 campaign by three Democratic rights organizations sheds light on why last year’s congressional results fell well below party stratospheric expectations and potential lessons for subsequent elections.

Among the conclusions drawn from more than 100 interviews and analyzes of campaign data was that the Democratic messages lingered too much on Trump.

One of the themes that arose was the party’s message that relied too heavily on anti-Trump rhetoric without exploiting a strong economic framework, according to the report. Some campaign teams we spoke with felt the party had no message beyond Donald Trump, creating split tickets where many voters backed Biden rather than Trump but backed Republicans in the races. ballot.

Beyond that, according to the study, Democrats lacked their own strong brand, leaving them vulnerable to GOP attacks on them as radical socialists who would fund the police and prolong the economic devastation of coronavirus shutdowns.

For the record, the posts on jobs, the economy and post-COVID reconstruction were the most effective, but the GOP managed to mark Dems as the party that would keep the economy at a standstill, according to a conclusion that Democrats did not have a good antidote to Republican messages that they were radical.

Democratic primary voters outside polling stations delivered a variation on the same theme on Tuesday. Two McAuliffe voters from Petersburgs 4th Ward said they wanted a bigger message that was better suited to their everyday lives.

I don’t think hammering Trump all the time is going to do it, said Carol Johnson. Creating jobs as the country emerges from the pandemic was at the forefront of her concerns, as were the rising cost of living, especially food prices, she said.

Another voter, small business owner Ethan Calvert, was bothered that Youngkin had taken so long to entertain the idea that the election had been stolen from Trump before admitting that Biden had won fairly .

While the Trump stain may linger in this year’s Virginia races, Calvert said, it won’t last forever.

I would like to hear a strong message about the Virginia economy, about jobs. I’m less interested in all the social hot buttons like the Capitol Riot and the removal of statues. You’re reaching a point of exhaustion there, he said.

To some extent, all races for governors are won or lost on issues specific to the state with a view to the future. And without the lift Democrats got to have a foil in the White House and the new horror of the murderous Unite the Right riot in Charlottesville during the governors’ race four years ago, Democrats will have to debate seriously. of these bases with Youngkin.

Republicans have nominated, I think, the perfect candidate to address what is likely to be a dominant concern among voters about jobs, good schools, in this case schools that are reopened, cobblestone streets and communities. safe, Kidd said. . Trump has put a lot of this on uncertain ground for Republicans due to its erratic nature.

If Democrats don’t seize the moment, Kidd said, Youngkin will. He compared the just upcoming opportunity for the GOP to those of 1997 and 2009, when Republicans Jim Gilmore and Bob McDonnell, respectively, won on a compelling state-specific issue that they effectively crystallized into a three word mantra. For Gilmore, it was No Car Tax! and for McDonnell, in the depths of the Great Recession, it was Bobs for Jobs!

Unlike Youngkin, however, neither Gilmore nor McDonnell had to work in the still dark shadow of a Trump.

