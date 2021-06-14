PML-N regime mismanaged the Indian terrorist spy case (FM)





MULTAN – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Sunday that the accountability process will continue as the government will not give any NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to looters of national wealth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would not offer an NRO to corrupt elements facing responsibility, he said in an interview with reporters after laying the foundation stone for Albadar Park here in Shah Rukn settlement. e-Alam.

Commenting on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s reaction to the arrest of Khursheed Shah’s son, Furrakh Shah, Qureshi said everyone has the right to a fair trial. However, no one would be allowed to create obstacles in the accountability process.

When asked about Kulbhushan Jadhav, the minister said that the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regime had mismanaged the Indian spy case, as the current government took action on the recommendations of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The opposition must act sensibly and understand India’s nefarious designs, he added.

Regarding the Hajj, he said that the Saudi government has decided to allow a limited number of residents, including its nationals and citizens from countries, to perform Hajj. No pilgrims from abroad were allowed.

There were different variants of the coronavirus around the world and the Saudi step would surely help prevent the spread of the deadly disease across the world, he added.

When asked about Ahsan Iqbal’s criticisms of the low defense budget, Qureshi suggested that the PLM-N leader better read the budget document to find out the facts.

Regarding the work of the District Coordinating Committee, he said that DCCs have been established in all districts under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the mandate to regularly monitor development projects. The DCCs would meet after 15 days to review development projects, he added.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone for Albadar Park, which he said would be an exceptional recreational facility for locals. He asked the Parks and Horticulture Authority to plant trees in the park.

