Jokowi volunteers branded as sexy to presidential candidates and opposed politicizing SARA to win presidential election





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Ex-volunteer Jokowi, Irma Suryani Chaniago admitted, the volunteer who won Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in presidential election 2019 is sexy. Because, he said, the volunteers managed to convince Jokowi to become president thanks to the politicization of SARA in 2019. “It’s true what the President said Jokowi volunteers it’s sexy to be attracted to candidates who are going to fight in 2024 presidential election“Irma said when contacted on Monday (6/14/2021). “Imagine, in the face of the very sharp and violent politicization of SARA during the 2019 presidential election, Jokowi’s volunteers were able to bring Jokowi to victory in the battle against a Republic of Indonesia,” he said. -he declares. Read also: Appointed Commissioner of Pelindo I, Irma Suryani: I am not active in the Nasdem party According to Irma, currently, the movement towards the presidential election of 2024 has already started to be supported by a number of parties. It’s no longer a secret. “From what is done openly to those who are still shy of cats and those who move underground, diving and drinking water, and that’s legal in politics,” Irma said. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

However, the non-active Nasdem party politician admits his work as BUMN commissioner is his top priority. Currently, he is in fact appointed independent commissioner of Pelindo I. Also Read: Jokowi Volunteers: As soon as Mr. Jokowi mentions the name, we immediately support and win He said he would continue to participate in the management of Covid-19 and maintain the cohesion of volunteers to support Jokowi until the end of his term as leader in 2024. "Myself, because I have been given the mandate to help public companies in Pelindo I, of course I have to prioritize the tasks which are my responsibility as commissioner," he said. We know, revealed President Joko Widodo, that many parties are attracting volunteer organizations that are members of the Jokowi National Secretariat (Seknas) for the benefit of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres). Also Read: Jokowi Asks Volunteers Not To Hurry On A Position Regarding The 2024 Presidential Election

