A coincidence for farmers – Journal





Despite the immense interest expressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan in reviving agriculture, the budget missed more areas than it mentions. For example, farmers are demanding a revival of research. The budget seems to have completely missed it.

The cotton crisis has gained space in national debate in recent years, and its fall to an unusually low level has rekindled hopes, encouraged by official responses, that the government was determined to rekindle cotton to glory. The budget document completely ignored the subject. On the contrary, it allowed the importation of cotton fibers, hurting the prospects for recovery.

Conceptually, the exercise looks like an extension of the Prime Ministers’ transformation plan for agricultural revival that has been running since 2019. The government attributes last year’s crop performance to this plan, neglecting the role of weather which, according to all experts, has played a crucial role. However, they give credit to the plan to improve the political economy of wheat and sugar cane.

The paltry figure of Rs12bn, out of the total disposition of Rs8.4tr, can it support the sector and even less revive it?

The speech of the finance ministers provided for allocations of 12 billion rupees for the sector whose locust attacks and food security would receive 1 billion rupees. About Rs2bn are allocated for productivity improvement, another Rs1bn for oil cultivation (harvest) reads the olive initiative and Rs3bn has been reserved for stream improvement. This ridiculous figure, on the total layout of Rs 8.4 billion, can it even support the sector, let alone revive it?

It’s a question that will haunt the industry for the whole year to come. On the development expenditure sheet, 77 billion rupees is shown under the heading of the agricultural sector. Last year this figure was Rs99bn and the actual expenditure shown for last year was Rs82bn. Thus, the allocation for this year is 5 billion rupees less than what was actually spent on the sector, which is hardly a favorable sign of sector recovery. Will a small sum be able to provide 3.5% to the sector over the next 12 months? Probably not.

Pakistan’s Khalid Khokhar Kissan Ittehad, however, is happy that the Prime Minister’s last minute intervention spared farmers the general sales tax on all inputs, which could have increased the cost of production accordingly and further destroyed the sector. It was taken under pressure from the International Monetary Fund but the Prime Minister intervened at the last moment to save the situation for farmers and agriculture. However, Mr. Khokha is unhappy because nothing is being done for research despite the demand for consensus from the farming community. With determination and money missing, not only is revival impossible, but sustainability is questionable as well. Not a good sign for the sector.

Farmers are taxpayers too

Nadeem shah

Vice President, Council of Sindh Abadgar

Farmers should be recognized as taxpayers by the federal government. We pay income tax and are part of the tax net but are not recognized as a result, which is why we do not get the concessions that are available to other taxpayers. Farmer taxpayers should also receive national tax numbers like any other.

He stressed the need for the government to announce support prices for major crops. Crop support prices are announced in many countries. We are failing in this, he said. He added that cotton cultivation has suffered a lot because farmers do not get an adequate price for their products.

He said support prices should be announced before planting time, as they are a temptation for farmers. He claimed cotton production fell to 5.7 million bales last year. This is a serious decline that the government should take note of.

He proposed that to reduce the bill for edible oil imports, the government should allocate subsidies to oilseed crops, especially sunflowers, which were successful in Sindh in 2010 but then began to record a decline of area and production. Mohammed Hussein Khan

Missing farming plan

Aamer Hayat Bhandara

Head of the Agricultural Republic

Although appreciating the performance of the agricultural sector at strange times last year, the federal budget 2021-2022 does not set out a plan to rid the agricultural sector of the constraints that hamper its improvement. We expected a serious plan for the cultivation of cotton, which plays a vital role in the national economy, but its area and yield decline rapidly in successive years for multiple reasons, but it has not even been able to be mentioned in the budget speech. A small amount has been allocated to mechanized agriculture without knowing how many and what type of machines are needed as the last agricultural census was carried out in 2004. Climate smart agriculture has also been ignored despite being the sector. most affected because of the climate. change. Contrary to what finance ministers claim, heavy rains affected harvests more than locusts last year. The budget talks about improving the breed and productivity of livestock but offers nothing for animal nutrition and health although, if taken care of, these two factors alone can double milk production. and meat in a year. No plan has been given to develop fruit and vegetable value chains close to fields to reduce post-harvest losses and control labor migration from rural to urban centers in search of resources. subsistence. Amjad Mahmood

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, June 14, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos