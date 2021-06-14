Prashant Kishor ke mat bano aadi, Narendra Modi is pakke Ambedkarwadi: Ramdas Athawale of RPI on LS 2024 polls





Union Minister and Head of RPI Ramdas Athawale | Photo credit: ANI Highlights Modi will definitely be re-elected prime minister no matter what: Athawale He criticized the opposition parties and said they were not united Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met with NCP chairman Sharad Pawar on Friday New Delhi: Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale sided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 general election while s ‘taking from electoral strategist Prashant Kishor who recently shared his meeting with Sharad Pawar, chairman of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Athawale, the Union’s Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, also criticized opposition parties and said they are not united. “The BJP won 303 seats without the support of Prashant Kishor in 2019 (general election). Opposition parties support the NDA in the House (Parliament). In the general election of 2024, the NDA will win a victory under the leadership of the Prime Minister Modi, “he said. Giving an original slogan in favor of the Prime Minister, he said: “Prashant Kishor ke mat bano aadi, Narendra Modi is pakke Ambedkarwadi”, adding: “2024 me phir se PM banenge Modi”. Kishor who has worked with BJP, INC, AAP, DMK and recently with TMC met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. The opposition leader wants to form a united front of opposition parties against the ruling BJP in the Center. Speaking to ANI news agency, NCP chief Nawab Malik said on Saturday: “Prashant Kishor met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar yesterday at his residence. The meeting lasted nearly three hours. had no discussions about his appointment as NCP strategist. He is a strategist. He analyzes things in a different way. He shared his experience with Pawar Sahab. He had to discuss the current political situation in the country. Pawar Sahab wants to unite the opposition parties. Efforts will be made to form a fort against the BJP in the coming days. “







