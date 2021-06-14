President Biden to make his first visit to NATO as President after meeting with G7 allies





NATO summit comes as Biden seeks to reaffirm American leadership on the world stage and strengthen global partnerships on his first international trip as president. It follows several meetings with US allies and the annual Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, England. Biden said on Sunday he would reiterate the United States’ commitment to NATO’s collective defense clause and communicate to allies that the United States believes Article 5 is a “sacred obligation.” “We don’t see NATO as some sort of protection racket,” Biden told reporters in Cornwall on Sunday, stressing the importance of the intergovernmental military alliance between the 30 European and North American countries. The President continued: “We believe that NATO is vital to our ability to maintain American security for the next … rest of the century.” The president seeks to take a very different approach from his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who has often spoken out against NATO, questioned the need for the organization and argued that states -United were contributing more than their fair share to the group. At Monday’s summit, NATO leaders are expected to discuss how to deal with future threats and “ensure effective burden-sharing,” according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. The White House also said in a statement on Sunday that at the summit, NATO members would announce a new “strategic concept” that would guide the alliance’s approach as the strategic environment changes, including threats. from China and Russia. They expect it to be adopted at the NATO summit next year, the statement said. The statement also highlighted the increase in defense spending among member states, asserting that “Allied leaders will re-commit to (an Obama-era commitment) in its entirety and provide NATO with l ‘money, capabilities and contributions of ready forces’. Biden is also expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels. The meeting could be tense at times, as it comes after Biden officially acknowledged the massacre of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire as genocide Monday’s summit comes after G7 leaders issued a final statement of their common agenda for moving forward. He pledged to end the coronavirus pandemic, fight the climate crisis, expose human rights abuses in China, designate Russia as hosting networks that have carried out ransomware attacks making wreaking havoc on critical systems and calling for a new study into the origins of Covid-19, among other issues. After the NATO summit, Biden will attend the US-EU summit on Tuesday. The meeting serves to underscore the United States’ commitment to forging strong transatlantic ties, according to the White House, and leaders will discuss global health security, global economic recovery, climate crisis, improving digital and trade cooperation and democracy building, among other mutual concerns. Biden will also meet King Philippe of Belgium and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. The president is then due to hold a much-anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Geneva. Biden said on Sunday he agreed with Putin that relations between the United States and Russia are at a “low point”, but told reporters that the United States “is not seeking conflict” and said there may be a “strategic doctrine” on which countries could agree and which touches on areas such as the climate crisis. Biden also defended the decision not to hold a joint press conference with Putin after their high-stakes meeting, arguing that such an appearance would only undermine the United States’ goal of working towards a stable and predictable relationship. with Russia. CNN’s Kevin Liptak contributed to this report. Share this news on your Fb, Twitter and Whatsapp File source News Nation USA: Latest news headlines

USA Nation News || USA News || Science || Education || Sports || World

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos