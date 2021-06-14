Democrats call for testimony from Trump’s attorneys general as media executives seek answers





“What the administration did, the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president, goes even beyond Richard Nixon. Richard Nixon had a list of enemies. This is about undermining the state of right, ”the California Democrat told Dana Bash.

Pelosi said at least former Attorneys General William Barr and Jeff Sessions were to be called to Capitol Hill to explain what had happened.

“We will have to have them sworn in to testify on this.”

The calls for evidence precede Garland’s meeting with senior executives from CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times. The group is seeking answers on the purpose of journalists’ log requests – and the gag orders covering them – requested by Trump’s Justice Department, and to prevent future administrations from committing such abuses of power.

“It’s a simple goal – it’s to protect press freedom now and in the future,” CNN Washington bureau chief Sam Feist said on Sunday on “Trusted Sources.”

In another astonishing development on Sunday, news broke that Trump’s own Justice Department has subpoenaed Apple for the cases of White House attorney Don McGahn and his wife while he was still the main lawyer for the presidency, according to a familiar person. Republicans faced with a familiar dilemma: will they once again protect a former president guilty of a previous round of attacks on democracy that are only becoming fully clear now? In recent months, GOP leaders have repeatedly said it is time to leave the previous administration, with Senate Republicans blocking the creation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol which was instigated by Trump.

But the issues raised by secret subpoenas do not just demand accountability. The more details the more the public understands the kind of attacks on fundamental freedoms of the United States that could ensue if Trump wins the presidency in 2024 or if his party chooses a leader with similar autocratic tendencies. America is already getting a good taste of this with the GOP’s attempts – inspired by Trump’s electoral lies – to make it harder for many Americans, including black voters, to vote and make it easier for officials to intervene. of the GOP and lawmakers in the post-election certification process.

What did Trump know?

Future congressional inquiries will likely seek to determine whether the former president orchestrated the data requests and which officials were involved. Two Democratic lawmakers, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and fellow California Representative Eric Swalwell, have been drawn into the covert data operations. It is possible that more secret roundups against others have been attempted and are not yet public.

The justice ministry has already announced a review of secret data by the ministry’s inspector general.

Pelosi also said she was unsure whether lawmakers other than Schiff and Swalwell were subject to the Trump administration’s data capture.

“How could there be an investigation of … members of the other branch of government, and the press and so on, and the attorneys general didn’t know? So who are these people? ? And are they still at the Department of Justice? ” Pelosi asked.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that Assistant National Security Attorney General John Demers and former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker should be added to the list of officials who should be compelled to testify with subpoena if necessary.

“It was nothing less than a blatant abuse of power, an attack on the separation of powers. I don’t think we’ve ever had a record of what happened in the past,” said the New York Democrat at a press conference in New York on Sunday.

“What has happened here are the footprints of a dictatorship, not of a democracy,” Schumer said.

A broad target for surveys

There are several distinct but seemingly linked strands to the latest revelations about a possible use by the Trump administration of the Justice Department to advance the former president’s intransigent political goals.

It is not yet clear why Schiff and Swalwell were targeted, but they both raised questions about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia.

The FBI sent a subpoena to Apple in 2018 looking for metadata from more than 100 accounts, including that of a minor. The request was accompanied by an order of silence that prevented Apple from notifying targets of the seizures that they were under investigation.

In another dimension of the scandal, CNN revealed last week that it was waging a months-long legal battle with the Justice Department as investigators searched for communications materials from Barbara Starr, the network’s Pentagon correspondent. A gag order prevented David Vigilante, CNN’s general counsel, from discussing the order with anyone other than the network chairman and a small group of lawyers. Starr was unaware she was swept away by the leak investigation, which searched for email logs from 2017 at a time when she was reporting on North Korea, Syria, and Afghanistan, among others. . CNN still does not know which stories sparked the wrath of Trump’s Justice Department.

Three Washington Post reporters were told the department obtained their 2017 phone records last year. The New York Times said it fought both the Trump administration and the Biden administration in its early weeks. about the e-mail logs of four of his reporters.

The Biden administration said earlier this month it would no longer seize reporters’ files as part of investigations into the leaks. The White House says it is committed to restoring the independence of the Justice Department which was severely degraded under Trump. But Garland now faces questions about his initial approach to news organizations and pressures to give a full account of what happened.

Garland meets the press

Garland will be under pressure from media officials at Monday’s meeting to not only explain the scope of the journalists’ investigations, but to pledge to make regulatory changes that will prevent future abuses by the Department of Justice. Justice.

Feist told “Reliable Sources” that CNN wanted to know the extent of the Justice Department’s investigations and information on the stories involved.

“It’s no accident, I don’t think, that the three news outlets that were targeted by this, by Trump’s Justice Department, were CNN, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.”

“These are the organizations that were at the top of his list of enemies of the American people.”

Sunday’s news, first reported by The New York Times, that the Justice Department had also attacked McGahn’s account records potentially added another intriguing dimension to the investigations into the secret leaks.

McGahn and his wife were told by Apple last month that their account statements were wanted by the Department of Justice in February 2018, a person familiar with CNN told CNN. McGahn, who incurred Trump’s wrath for refusing to cover up his request to fire then-special advocate Robert Mueller, was still in his official White House post at the time.

The Justice Department has repeatedly appeared before a judge to keep the data sweeping a secret while Trump was in office, but the gag order expired in May.

The department appears to have gained access to McGahn and his wife’s information the same month it scanned Apple data for dozens of phone numbers and email accounts connected to the House Intelligence Committee, including California Democrats Schiff and Swalwell.

It was not immediately clear who in the Justice Department had ordered the subpoena for McGahn’s files. But one of the less nefarious possibilities was ruled out when a source said on Sunday that the subpoena did not come from Mueller’s team, as the special advocate investigated whether Trump had obstructed justice.

Sessions, who was recused from all matters related to the Russia investigation, and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who allegedly oversaw an investigation into the leaks in his stead, were unaware of this request for information regarding McGahn and his wife, according to another familiar source.

Whatever explanation emerges, the idea that the chief lawyer for the presidency has been subpoenaed in Trump’s Justice Department is yet another astonishing development in a coda. to a presidency already steeped in abuse of power and anti-democratic maneuvering which, through Trump’s enduring influence on the GOP, threatens to further endanger American democracy.

CNN’s Katelyn Polantz and Paul Reid contributed to this story.

