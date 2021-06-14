Even without Trump, there are tensions between the United States and its allies





There was a lot going on at the top of the Group of Seven, and some revealing moments came out.

It was the first G-7 to be held in two years and will serve as a model for international gatherings in the post-pandemic era. It was the first key leadership meeting after Donald Trump’s four turbulent years in the White House, where he frequently tore up decades-long alliances and understandings. It was also the final summit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who served as a bulwark for Europe for 16 years.

It was also a logistical nightmare given the social distancing requirements and issues with live streams and transportation. Yet host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson persevered and there was even a press release, which was sometimes impossible in the Trump era.

But the spin and bona fide attempts to reconnect under an unpredictable and whimsical English sun belied the very real differences between leaders who had never met, or hadn’t seen in a while, or were new. on stage. The circumstances were unique and everyone had something to prove.

The embarrassing photographs – whether it was Johnson trying to nudge a masked Merkel who didn’t reciprocate, or the barbecue dinner where no one seemed to follow social distancing rules – hinted at to the tensions and contradictions bubbling beneath the surface on China’s climate change issues.

Some, like Brexit, spilled over into a war of words between Johnson and EU leaders over the unresolved issues of an acrimonious divorce. Johnson and Frances Emmanuel Macron raised the heat there even as Merkel sought to rise above the fray.

Other cracks in key relationships were more subtle. When asked about Joe Biden’s election, she told reporters that a new US president doesn’t mean the world is out of trouble. “Or as Italian Mario Draghi said, the general feeling was positive but realistic and the theme was what attitude the G-7 should have towards China and other autocracies. “

Biden wants to rebuild alliances and show that the United States is indeed back, “but in the words of the departing dean, the Europeans will be upfront about what we cannot accept.” She, for her part, does not remember that the United States and the United Kingdom did not allow the export of vaccines at the height of the Covid-19 crisis while the EU, slow to vaccinate its population, sent vaccines to both countries.

The meaning of the meeting was that even though Biden was greeted in part for not being Trump and for being a friendly member of the group, there is no magical return to an earlier standard, ”and that on the days of the ruling dominant American agenda-making and agenda-setting and others obligingly conforming are complete. Instead, even with Merkel’s departure after the September election, the narrative was on a roll. equality for other nations in deciding key issues.

And on China, the differences were subtle but noticeable. The final statement paved the way for an investigation into the origins of Covid, which Trump had dubbed the Chinese virus “and said without evidence was the result of a leak from the Wuhan laboratory. Some European leaders have publicly stated that” they did not believe this theory even though they agreed to support an investigation.

On the more substantial question of what to do to counter China’s growing economic power and recklessness in the face of criticism, the leaders have struggled to present a united front. Europeans, especially Italy and Germany, felt pressured by the Americans towards an anti-China narrative that did not faithfully reflect their conversations with Biden, according to a G-7 official.

The final language on China was not as strong as the United States tried to suggest. A US official insisted it had not been watered down, although a comparison of the drafts reveals there is still some reluctance to call China. In official readings, for example, the United States was careful to point out that China was discussed even when, in the case of a 30-minute conversation with Draghi, it was not even mentioned.

The economic stakes are enormous for Europeans, who are increasingly stuck between the two superpowers, the Chinese economy having to overtake its American rival sooner than expected due to Covid. And that explains the caution in pushing an anti-China message too strongly.

Macron was a leader who sought common ground. He warmly hugged Biden – at one point wrapping his arm around him – and his official Twitter feed was littered with his interactions with the American leader.

At the same time, he said France wanted to find ways to work with China and the G-7 should not become an anti-China club, even though he called Beijing an economic rival. “

Peking’s feathers weren’t ruffled anyway. The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone, ”its embassy in London said in a dismissive statement.

