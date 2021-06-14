PM Modi to address a high-level UN meeting on desertification and drought today

Prime Minister Modi, President of the 14th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), will address the high-level virtual dialogue today at 7:30 p.m.

Volkan Bozkir, President of the United Nations General Assembly, will convene the meeting with the support of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification to assess progress made in combating land degradation and chart the way forward for global efforts to revive and restore healthy lands.

The meeting will bring together world leaders, ministers and government officials, agricultural industry leaders, representatives of United Nations agencies, international organizations and civil society groups as well as members of the general public, according to the report. the opinion published by the UNCCD.

“Land is the foundation of our societies and is the cornerstone of global food security and environmental health, zero hunger, poverty eradication and affordable energy. It underpins success. of the entire 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, ”the opinion says.

In addition to Prime Minister Modi, the high-level event will also be addressed by United Nations Under-Secretary-General Amina Mohamed, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification Ibrahim Thiaw and the Coordinator of the Association of Fulani Women and Indigenous Peoples. of Chad (AFPAT) Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim as well as heads of state and government, ministers and senior UN officials.

It will place land restoration at the center of the entire SDG agenda and for climate, biodiversity and disaster risk reduction, on the path of CBD COP15, UNFCCC COP26, of the UNCCD COP15 and the 2021 Food Systems Summit.

The Dialogue aims to draw the attention of the international community to land issues and generate political will for the implementation of land solutions as part of COVID-19 adaptation and recovery strategies.

It will encourage all member states to adopt and implement land degradation neutrality targets and national drought relief plans.

It will also encourage member states, the private sector and all stakeholders to join together for land action, and support the Land Degradation Neutrality Fund and other funding mechanisms to scale up restoration of land. land by all sectors of society, according to the notice.

It will allow participants to share experiences and best practices, cutting-edge technologies and innovative business models that advance green, resilient and inclusive recovery strategies.

