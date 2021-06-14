Pakistan’s Gwadar loses its luster as Saudis move billion-dollar oil refinery to Karachi





ANI | Updated: June 14, 2021 11:34 AM IST

Karachi [Pakistan], June 14 (ANI): Saudi Arabia decided to move a $ 10 billion oil refinery to Karachi from Gwadar, the epicenter of the Sino-Pakistani country’s flagship economic corridor, further highlighting the country’s infrastructural deficiencies. project in the port city. Tabish Gauhar, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on electricity and oil, said earlier this month that Saudi Arabia would not install a refinery in Gwadar, but said it would install a refinery as well. than a chemical petrochemical complex elsewhere. In 2019, Saudi Arabia signed $ 20 billion memoranda of understanding in various sectors of the economy and, from that amount, announced it was investing $ 10 billion in the Gwadar refinery and petrochemical complex. . The special assistant had informed that Aramco had made a feasibility report where he found that part of the Gwadar refinery was not feasible, but said another refinery could be established near Karachi within five coming years. According to Nikkei Asia, the decision to move the project to Karachi highlights Gwadar’s infrastructural deficiencies and further reinforces the impression that the port city is losing its importance as a mega-investment hub.

“Gwadar can only be a possible location for an oil refinery if a 600 km pipeline is built connecting it to Karachi, the country’s oil supply hub,” a Pakistani oil industry official told Nikkei Asia. on condition of anonymity. According to the Japanese newspaper, there is currently an oil pipeline from Karachi to northern Pakistan, but not to the east. “Without a pipeline, the transport of refined oil from Gwadar [via road in oil tankers] to consumption centers in the country will be very expensive, ”said the official. The official added that given the pace of development, he did not see Gwadar’s infrastructure problems being resolved in the next 15 years. Earlier this month, Pakistani media reported that the oil facility was pulled amid deepening ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in the recent past. Saudi Aramco, at the time, reportedly told Pakistani authorities to ask Imran Khan to contact senior Saudi officials about the decision to set up the refinery and petrochemical complex. However, Pakistan’s foreign ministry suggested at the time. that it was not the right time to contact Saudi leader Mohammad Bin Salman on the project due to ties that had cooled due to the country’s foreign policy. (ANI)

