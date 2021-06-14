We live in Donald Trump’s world





Somewhere in China, a company recently received an order for reusable mask boxes and boxes with G7 UK 2021 embroidered on them. Over the weekend in Cornwall, southwest England, these little pieces of protective cloth were handed over to reporters covering the 2021 summit of some of the world’s most powerful industrial economies so that they can safely write about these leaders’ efforts to contain China.

The irony of the situation summed up the problems with this year’s G7 summit well. The rally was meant to mark a turning point, a physical encounter symbolizing not only the start of the end of the coronavirus pandemic but also a return to something close to normal after the years of Donald Trump and Brexit. And in some ways it was. With Joe Biden, the walking embodiment of the traditional American paterfamilias that Trump was not, no one feared a sudden explosion or an American walkout like before. Biden isn’t the type of person to throw a starburst at another leader in a fit of spite. And yet the reality was that the leaders present were playing their diplomatic games on streetcar lines graffiti on the ground largely by the former US president, not the incumbent president.

Coming out of a summit weekend last night, it was hard to avoid the reality that the big questions looming over the rally were those shaped either by Trump or by Trump’s years: Europe’s frustration. in the face of U.S. vaccine protectionism (which started under Trump but maintained by Biden), ongoing disputes over Brexit, the future of NATO, concerns about Russian interference and, ultimately, China, the big other at this event. As German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her closing remarks: Listen, the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States does not mean the world is out of trouble.

Everywhere you looked, whether in the press release itself, or in press conferences and executive meeting summaries, you could see the unresolved issues of the past few years as presidents and prime ministers were responding to issues raised, exacerbated or actively caused by Trump. All agreed that they wanted to get out of the instability of his tenure, but they seemed divided and didn’t know how, no matter what the new era should look like. With Bidens’ congressional majority in doubt and Trump’s future intentions uncertain, Europe retains a latent fear that the United States is simply in between eruptions, and not recovering from one.

The leaders seemed to embody this feeling of a pause in time. Merkel has been chancellor for so long that she attended her first G7 summit with George W. Bush and Tony Blair. Italian Mario Draghi may be a new prime minister, but he’s no stranger to the global establishment, a representative of the old order if there is one. Even Biden himself, hailed as a breath of fresh air by summit host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is hardly a new face on the world stage.

Ultimately, this G7 summit seemed stuck somewhere between the past and the future, between the Trump era and the world some of these politicians hope to create.

Although each country has its own goals at the summit and several tangible agreements were made, including a minimum corporate tax rate and hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines to be exported to poor worlds, the real goal of this meeting was not on the official agenda. Amanda Sloat, Bidens’ adviser on European affairs who traveled with him to Cornwall, said the overall theme of the summit was the rise of China.

A senior White House official insisted during a briefing with reporters that there was a striking convergence among G7 attendees, as other powers moved closer to the U.S. agenda than they were. ‘had been willing to do so under Trump. And unlike 2018, when leaders couldn’t agree on how to deal with the thorny issue of China, this year’s final communiqué explicitly mentioned the country in everyone’s mind.

While this reveals the strength of Bidens’ diplomatic approach to Trump, would China have been one of the summit’s dilemmas without the four years of chaos under the old regime? As Thomas Wright wrote in The Atlantic, just two years ago, the current US president argued that America did not need to worry about China. Come on, man, Biden had said. It is not competition for us.

The British leader was of a similar point of view not so long ago. Let me state it as strongly as I can, Johnson wrote in 2005: We don’t have to fear the Chinese. He added: The Chinese have neither the ability nor the inclination to dominate the world. They just want to trade freely, and they should be encouraged. Johnson, whose views matched those of most British establishments of the time, argued that Beijing’s integration into the world economy was an unadulterated good and that Britain and other countries were not should not react with such paranoia.

Washington now has a bipartisan consensus that China is a strategic and ideological rival. Johnson has also radically changed his position, as has the UK government at large. As host of this year’s summit, Johnson described the meeting as an alliance of the world’s major democracies.

It is a vision perfectly aligned with Bidens, in which the world’s democracies are locked in a battle with an autocratic wing led by China. And while these particular highs didn’t seem sure whether they were part of the past or were ready for the future, this is where Biden differed most clearly from Trump, and the outlines of a new era could be. seen.

Trump saw the world in terms of power, not values, and wanted Russia (which had been kicked out of what was then the G8 for its annexation of Crimea) to be brought back into the fold. Biden sees a world where democracy must be defended, and in Cornwall has managed to pivot the G7 towards that point of view, supported by Britain and others. In his closing remarks, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, said the European Union agrees that liberal democracies and open societies are under pressure from authoritarian regimes, and said this has prompted G7 leaders to work to spread our values ​​of freedom, rule of law and respect for human rights.

One of the big announcements from the summit was the Western rival of China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road infrastructure project, which critics see as a giant plan to expand Beijing’s influence around the world. The launch of the G7 infrastructure push came after Biden suggested to Johnson in March that global democracies should develop their own alternative to prevent developing countries from falling into China’s orbit.

Still, it’s hard not to be cynical about what has actually been announced. One of the members of G7 Italy is already a member of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, although Draghi said last night he was reviewing the policy. The EU, spurred on by Germany and France, has also reached an interim investment deal with Beijing despite calls from Bidens’ team to hold back the fire. (One problem for Biden is that France and Germany instinctively don’t share his worldview as sincerely as Britain and Canada.)

At the heart of these disputes is therefore a difference in vision for the twenty-first century. Biden embodies the traditional American role of leader of a free world. It is one that the British, Canadians, Japanese, Australians and South Koreans in Cornwall were happy to maintain, although updated for the New World, with less navigation to China.

In Europe, however, there is a desire for something more: to be partners, not followers. As Frances Emmanuel Macron told Biden, leadership is a partnership. It has long been part of the European discourse, especially in France and yet the desire accelerated while Trump was in the White House and does not seem to be running out of steam.

Another issue that leaders seemed stuck on in the past was Brexit.

The summit began and ended with a showdown on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Days before the summit, The Times of London reported that the United States had officially warned Britain not to escalate tensions in Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom and separate from the Republic of Ireland, a separate country and an EU member state after failing to implement parts of the deal it made with the EU as part of its Brexit divorce package.

The fact that Biden issued the warning ahead of the summit was seen as an attempt to eliminate any chance of a diplomatic confrontation in Cornwall. The issue dominated debates among Europeans nonetheless, with French, German, Italian and European leaders all using their one-on-one talks with Johnson to warn him not to back down on the deal he himself negotiated. in 2019.

Despite the pressure, Johnson refused to back down and effectively used the G7 summit to attack. On Saturday he warned he would not hesitate to unilaterally suspend parts of the deal to preserve trade between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain. He then accused Macron of saying that Northern Ireland was not part of the same country as the UK, which Dominic Raab, Johnsons’ foreign secretary, called offensive. This sparked a diplomatic row on the last day of the summits, with each side telling their national press their own account, eclipsing all other goodwill and diplomatic achievements that had been made.

For Johnson, his tactics risk aggravating the mistrust and stigma he already faces in Europe and parts of the United States, isolating him and his government even as he tries to build a Britain. world after Brexit.

At the end of the summit in Cornwall, Johnson was faced with questions from the international press about his resemblance to Trump and his policy towards Northern Ireland. It was as if time had really stood still. In his book Have I Got Views for You, Johnson writes that politics is a constant repetition, in cycles of varying lengths in which kings come and go for a sort of rebirth of their kingdoms.

G7 leaders gathered in Cornwall to bury King Trump, as well as the era of crisis and division he oversaw. If this weekend’s summit is to happen, we still operate a lot in the wreckage forged by this old monarch, and we don’t yet know what needs to be built in his place.

