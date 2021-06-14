Xi Jinping’s heat, Biden C’s ready to ‘beat’ China again





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The meeting of the leaders of the international intergovernmental economic organization of the Group of Seven (G7) apparently did not only discuss the donation of 1 billion doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus to poor countries. The latest attempt to “beat up” China is also a hot topic. The G7 is a group made up of advanced economy countries namely Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, United Kingdom and United States (United States) . Last week, from Friday (6/11/2021) to Sunday (13/6/2021), Biden cs held a face-to-face meeting for the first time in two years in England. US President Joe Biden persuade member states to be more united in order to compete economically with China. He mentioned the new “Build Back Better World (B3W)” financing plan. This is an infrastructure partnership program aimed at lending US $ 40 trillion to developing countries by 2035. The G7 will use B3W initiatives to mobilize private sector capital in areas such as climate, health and safety, digital technology and gender equality. This program is seen as a counterweight to the ongoing funding of China’s Belt and Road, which China launched in 2013. More than 100 countries have signed agreements with China to cooperate on BRI projects such as as railways, ports, highways and other infrastructure. . “It’s not just about confronting or taking away from China. But so far, we haven’t come up with a positive alternative that reflects our values, our standards and the way we do business.” , said a senior official in the Biden administration, as quoted by Reuters. The rulers of the wealthy nation also said they would promote their values ​​by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms. It’s linkedXinjiang-where Beijing is accused of violations against minorities Uyghur– and Hong Kong. In addition to talking about China, G7 members also pledged to help developing countries develop while fighting climate change and supporting minimum taxes on multinational companies. They pledged to support global health, green energy, infrastructure and education. However, not all G7 members view China as harshly. Biden. This at least emerges from the comments of French resident Emmanuel Macron. “The G7 is not a club hostile to China,” he said. “This is a democratic ensemble that (will work) with China on all global issues that China is willing to work with us on.” While China reminded G7 leaders that the current era is not about “a group of countries” that decides the fate of the whole world. “Gone are the days when global decisions were made by a small group of countries,” said a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in London. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (boss / boss)



