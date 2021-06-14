Why the explosion in the number of unruly air passengers?





It’s like every day we read the story of another messy passenger on a commercial airline. But in reality, the numbers are even worse than that. Since January, the Federal Aviation Administration has recorded approximately 2,900 reports of “unruly passenger behavior” – equivalent to nearly 18 incidents per day.

For the prospect, this is almost 20 times higher than what is normally recorded in an entire year. As the head of one of the flight attendant unions recently explained, there has been a “constant combative attitude” on the part of some passengers which has alarmingly led to assaults and injuries to the passengers. flight attendants. Last month, a passenger punched a Southwest flight attendant in the face, breaking two of her teeth.

Are we getting more brutal as a people? Has the isolation caused by the Covid-19 restrictions made us less civil? Perhaps. But another fact about these incidents tells us that there might be something else that could contribute to the aggression: Trumpism.

As the FAA reported, of the 2,900 incidents of indiscipline, approximately 2,200 of those reports involved passengers “refusing to comply with the federal face mask mandate.”

Who publicly laughed at people who wore masks? Ah yes, Donald Trump. There are numerous examples of the former president publicly ridiculing people for masquerading after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced guidelines in April 2020 urging all of us to wear them to prevent the spread of the virus. In May 2020, Trump ridiculed a reporter at a press conference for wearing a mask, saying the reporter was only doing it “to be politically correct.” Trump also mocked then-candidate Joe Biden for modeling responsible behavior by wearing a mask in public. Trump even criticized Fox News Laura Ingraham at a campaign rally in October 2020 for wearing a mask, accusing her of “being very politically correct.”

It is true that Trump has occasionally made a few – just a few – pro-mask comments. But now, even with Trump out of office, some of his most visible supporters have continued their war on face coverings. One of the most despicable was GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who last month compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s requirement that members of Congress wear a mask when they are on the floor. House floor to the Nazis forcing Jews to wear “golden” stars during the Holocaust.

Some GOP governors, like South Dakota’s Kristi Noem, have made it a badge of honor, deciding not to impose a mask mandate in their states. Without making inflammatory comments like Greene, Noem shared a photo of herself in January 2021 in a room crowded with people not wearing masks.

In March, various Idaho GOP elected officials, including the state’s lieutenant governor, joined supporters in publicly burning masks, equating the act with the Boston Tea Party. (How settlers protesting the UK tea tax are linked to wearing a mask to protect the health of others is just something mask burners can explain.) And in early June, the Senate candidate of Ohio GOP Josh Mandel, who dubbed himself “Trump’s number an ally in Ohio,” burned his mask in a video he tweeted with the word “freedom.”

It is not about freedom. It is selfishness. Trumpism is a lot of things, from white nationalism to cruelty, but it’s also a celebration of a toxic form of selfishness. Wearing a mask has been to protect others from the virus, especially since asymptomatic people can be carriers and spread the disease. As the CDC guidelines explained, “Masks work best when everyone is wearing one.” But that means nothing to those who have no regard for the health of their fellow Americans.

It is impossible to know for sure how many of the 2,200 incidents of passengers becoming unruly because of the masks are Trump supporters. What is clear is that President Joe Biden led by example, repeatedly urging people to wear masks and doing so himself until the CDC announced in May that people were fully vaccinated. no longer needed to do this in certain situations.

We also know that some of the people who caused the in-flight disruption when asked to wear masks are self-identified Trump supporters. For example, in January, two women wearing pro-Trump hats were told to leave the plane after refusing to put on masks. One of them pointed the n-word a several times at a black passenger as she left the cabin.

In October, another Trump supporter was escorted off a flight for refusing the flight attendant’s repeated request to put his mask on his mouth and nose, but he had no problem wearing his pro-Trump hat. And in April, GOP Alaska State Senator Lora Reinbold was banned indefinitely from Alaska Airlines for “her persistent refusal” to comply with requests by airline employees to wear a mask.

Even beyond the mask incidents, other self-proclaimed Trump supporters in January projected a large Trump logo inside the cabin of the mid-flight plane as some shouted obscenities at other passengers who opposed it.

Worryingly, we can probably expect more incidents involving anti-masks on airplanes given that the Transportation Security Administration recently extended the face-mask requirement at airports and on commercial airplanes until September 13.

These mask enemies should know that the punishment for those who engage in unruly behavior could be far more than just being escorted off a flight. The FAA’s “zero tolerance” policy for such conduct has led the agency to seek fines of $ 9,000 to $ 15,000 from individual passengers.

The question is whether the risk of heavy fines will outweigh the selfishness inspired by Trumpism? We can only hope so for the safety of flight crews and other passengers. But although Trump is no longer in the White House, we can expect that we will face the lingering toxicity of his legacy in the near future, if not longer.

