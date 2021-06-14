Pakistan: Imran Khan calls for tough action on hate-fueled websites – News





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called for strict measures against hate-fueled websites to create a wedge in humanity, also urging the Muslim world to present his case in international forums and improve understanding of the Islam.

The interview was broadcast after in London, Ont., The funeral prayer for four members of a Pakistani family, killed in a van crash last Sunday night, was held.

Canadian police say the family was targeted for being Muslim.

The family moved to Canada from Pakistan in 2007.

The prime minister said that the use of the term “Islamic radicals” shows that something was wrong with the religion that made them radical. On the contrary, terrorism has no religion because extremists have been found in all societies, he added.

“Terrorism has no religion”

Exclusive interview with the Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI on Rosemary Barton Live pic.twitter.com/ewvBmKcGpI

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 13, 2021

He said Muslims living in Western countries, not Muslim states, suffered from Islamophobia and called for bridging the gap by improving understanding.

“Everyone is shocked at [Pakistan], because we saw the family photo, and therefore a targeted family like that had a profound impact in Pakistan, ”Prime Minister Khan said.

The prime minister said the recent pattern of domestic terrorism in Western countries demanded increased attention to radicalization online.

After the tragic incident, the Prime Minister used his Twitter account to express his feelings. “Saddened to learn of the murder of a Muslim Canadian family of Pakistani origin in London, Ontario. “

He said the condemnable act of terrorism exposed the growing Islamophobia in Western countries. “Islamophobia must be combated comprehensively by the international community,” he noted.

“The murder of a Muslim family in Canada has left a profound impact on all Pakistanis”,

Exclusive interview with the Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI on Rosemary Barton Live pic.twitter.com/Wr8TXZI17j

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 13, 2021

The prime minister told the interviewer he raised the issue with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, describing him as a leader who understands the importance of tackling online hate and Islamophobia.

He urged other leaders to make such a commitment. “World leaders, whenever they decide to act, it will be dealt with,” he said.

Imran Khan denounces murder of Pakistani-Canadian family as terrorist act

Yumna Afzaal, 15, Madiha Salman, 44, Talat Afzaal, 74, and Salman Afzaal 46, were out for a night walk when they were run over by Nathaniel Veltman, 20, who police said was motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. He had participated in an online activity promoting extremism or violence.

The perpetrators of other recent mass murders, such as the gun attack on a mosque in Quebec City in 2017 and the van attack on Yonge Street in Toronto in 2018, participated in activities in line which, according to investigators, would have contributed to their radicalization.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau pledged to crack down on hate speech online when he introduced a new digital charter in 2019, though critics say Ottawa has been slow to implement changes that could stop it. radicalization online.







