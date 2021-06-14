Ministers asked about Covid work and gaps in government programs during PM Modis feedback session

Text size:

New Delhi: Ministers in the Modi government have faced a host of questions from the Prime Minister as he conducted a feedback exercise over the past week. The questions focused on topics such as handling Covid and the popularity of government programs.

According to BJP sources, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Giriraj Singh, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were among the five groups that faced the review.

During a meeting, the prime minister reportedly asked ministers how many of them had visited primary health care centers and anganwadis (rural nurseries) in recent months.

At other times, he asked them about government plans, whether ministers thought there were any gaps in the initiatives, and whether the projects were popular among the population. They were also asked about the gaps in the Covid vaccination campaign and the steps ministers had taken to ensure those gaps were addressed.

Modi also set out strategies to ensure government departments are working more efficiently and to verify the effectiveness of current government initiatives on the ground, the sources said.

Speaking about the Prime Minister’s exercise, a party source told ThePrint: “He [Modi] is all about reviewing performance, filling in gaps and alerting executives and colleagues of the challenges ahead… “don’t think the crisis is over and get complacent” is the message. “

‘Zero hour with PM’

A minister who was present at one of the meetings said: “It was like zero hour, where he [Modi] asked for real feedback and gave advice for more effective governance… its goal was better capacity building for future challenges.

Modi pointed out that, in the past, his constant checking of lower levels of work had improved the effectiveness of some projects, and suggested that each minister adopt a district or even a village to monitor the implementation of government programs, according to him. The Minister. Cited above.

“It is not justified to wait [that the] the government can do anything and [be] present everywhere… it is your duty to fill in the blanks, ”Modi told the party’s general secretaries during a meeting held on June 7said a BJP official who was present at the interaction.

The Prime Minister had met all the secretaries general of the BJP for five hours, in the presence of the president of the JP Nadda party. At the meeting, he asked them about their work during the second wave of Covid.

“Why can’t BJP workers adopt an anganwadi in their region or why can’t we take responsibility for monitoring a primary health center in our respective region, or adopt a village during Covid to organize the infrastructure of health? A second party official quoted Modi as having said.

If every party member had adopted an anganwadi, “we would have been much better prepared to contain the devastation of Covid,” the prime minister reportedly said.

A senior party leader who was also present at the meeting with the secretaries general told ThePrint: “It appears the prime minister was concerned about the lack of party and government infrastructure in the critical early days of April to May, when Covid caused enormous devastation across the country … and only the opposition party was aggressively helping people. He said, ‘Our effort should be at this level [that] whenever there is a need for anything during the crisis, the men of the BJP should be there to help ”.

Modi’s idea of ​​a “zero hour” had already been conveyed to the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma had met the prime minister on June 2, five days before Modi launched the review exercise. Modi then asked the CM to start a “zero hour” to collect negative feedback on the state government’s work and plans. Modi had told him that he had implemented the idea himself when he was Gujarat CM. “Accha bolne wala toh tumko bahut milega, lekin burai suno (many will give good comments, but will also listen to negative comments)… only then you [be] able to rectify [mistakes],” the PM had told the CM.

Cabinet reshuffle, polling policy returns to the fore

At the end of the week-long meetings, the prime minister interacted with Home Secretary Amit Shah and Nadda on Friday to discuss party policy.organizational affairs across states and a possible cabinet reshuffle in the coming days.

The cabinet reshuffle is one of them [issues discussed] as the second wave of Covid cases are on the decline, vaccination is increasing … the government feels the time has come to make the necessary changes to Cabinet and States as preparations for elections have already started in linked states to the elections, ”said a senior official and leader of the BJP.

“Several ministers [are] manage several portfolios… there is a need to redistribute their work, a need to give representation to the allies in the UP, Bihar and a few new faces to be inducted… first, [these changes] were expected last year, but the Covid pandemic has changed the government’s priority, and it has been postponed, ”added the leader.

The leader also said Friday’s meeting focused on the possible need to improve the representation of unrepresented castes in state cabinets linked to elections.

“The biggest challenge is to map out a roadmap for 2024 and restore the political capital lost in these months because of Covid,” the leader said.

From canceling council exams to ensure student safety to increasing minimum support prices to defuse farmer agitation and extending free rations for the poor until Diwali under Garib Kalyan Yojana , the government has already taken steps to counter any negative perceptions, noted another BJP leader.

(Edited by Manasa Mohan)

