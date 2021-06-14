Next general elections to be held via the EVMs: Shahbaz Gill





LAHORE – The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that the next general election will be held via electronic voting machines (EVMs) regardless of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) wins or loses the election.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said: “Everyone knows how the PML-N won the election while in power.

He said the PML-N wanted to challenge and win the election through “Gullu Butts”, but that would not happen now. He said that now Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ruled the country and that Pakistan would change now under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said there was a long list of countries where elections were held through EVMs and added that Brazil held general elections through electronic voting machines in 1996, Belgium in 1999, the Australia in 1998, Italy in 2004, Spain in 2004, Argentina in 2003, etc.

The special assistant said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan, thanks to the austerity measures, saved 520 million rupees in three years on tea, cookies and office expenses, while around 570 million Rupees under the director of the residence while Prime Minister Imran Khan lives in his own house and also pays utility bills.

He said that Asif Ali Zaradri, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif ruthlessly abused public money by setting up unnecessary camp offices and causing other expenses under various chiefs.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was so sincere with the country that he couldn’t even think of embezzling a single penny of public money because he doesn’t have a camp office.

He said the government would save nearly 1.5 billion rupees over five years through austerity measures and that the money would be used to modernize 100 to 150 schools from primary to middle class.

He said that compared to the overseas travel expenses of previous leaders of the PPP and PML-N, Prime Minister Imran Khan used minimal expenses during his overseas tours, including that of Kabul for of which $ 9,900 was spent.

Shahbaz Gill said overseas Pakistanis would have the right to vote at any cost.

He said: “Today our remittances were more than exports, so the credit goes to Pakistanis overseas.”

He said 95 percent of the votes of overseas Pakistanis were with Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the PML-N should not create any obstacle to granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis. sea. Shahbaz Gill attacked Ahsan Iqbal of the PML-N, who was trying to create an obstacle to the right to vote for Pakistanis overseas.

He appreciated the efforts of Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to pave the way for the use of EVMs and added that 600 EVMs would be ready in the coming months.

He said that a reasonable increase had been observed in the production of crops, including maize, sugarcane, rice and wheat, while during the terms of the PPP and PML-N, the production of crops was facing a downward trend.

He said the PTI government was determined to pay special attention to farmers throughout the year with the aim of ensuring the development of the agricultural sector.

He said that due to the efforts of the PTI government, foreign exchange reserves reached the $ 23 billion mark, while the current account deficit fell to zero.

He said our income was higher and our expenses were lower.

The special assistant said that in the current federal budget, poor segments of society were given priority and 260 billion rupees had been set aside for the Ehsaas program, and added that all the money saved would be used for good. -being the least privileged segments of society.

He said: “The poor can be supported when the government cuts spending and increases revenues. “

To a question, he said that the PTI government would complete its constitutional mandate.

To another question, he said the government was grateful to Allah Almighty and it was because of our love for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) that Pakistan suffered less losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, compared to other countries.

