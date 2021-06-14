Xi calls for help after the explosion

President calls for concrete actions to protect people’s lives and maintain social stability

President Xi Jinping ordered all efforts to rescue the injured and asked authorities to console the families of the victims shortly after a gas explosion occurred in Shiyan, Hubei province on Sunday morning.

The accident, which occurred in a market near a residential area in Shiyan City, left 12 people dead and 37 seriously injured.

In an instruction issued on Sunday afternoon, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, demanded a swift investigation into the accident and that those responsible for the explosion be held accountable.

He mentioned that some workplace and campus security incidents have occurred in various locations nationwide, and urged efforts to screen for potential security risks and exercise caution to avoid emergencies. major.

Concrete measures must be taken to protect people’s lives and property and maintain overall social stability, Xi said.

Premier Li Keqiang also issued an instruction on Sunday, calling for all efforts to be made to reduce injuries and losses. He also called on the relevant departments of the State Council to take solid steps to step up monitoring of safety issues in key areas in order to decisively reduce major accidents.

Acting on Xi and Li’s instructions, a task force consisting of officials and professionals from the Ministry of Emergency Management, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the National Health Commission was sent to Shiyan. to aid in rescue efforts.

Twelve people died and 138 were injured in the gas explosion in Shiyan on Sunday morning, according to the local information office.

The explosion happened around 6 a.m. in a two-story food market next to a residential area in the city’s Zhangwan district. A preliminary investigation by the local emergency management service concluded that it was caused by a pipeline leak.

The city and the provincial government immediately set up rescue and emergency response teams and sent 173 local firefighters and 40 armed police to the site of the blast.

The news bureau reported on its social media account that the injured have been taken to hospitals for treatment and that Hubei has coordinated medical resources across the province to help the city.

According to a witness, some stores in the market were already open and a few people were shopping for groceries when the explosion occurred.

Images and video clips circulating on social media indicate that the explosion left a huge punch, only the main structure of the building remains and debris is strewn everywhere.

Hubei Party Secretary Ying Yong announced after the explosion that the government would work to minimize the damage and quickly release related information.

“The province will organize a comprehensive review of the pipeline and fire facilities in the province, especially in the former residential areas, to ensure the safety of life and property of people,” Ying said.

Zhang Dong, deputy director of a local engineering company that voluntarily organized a 100-member team to provide on-site logistical support, said he called on his colleagues to donate blood after hearing about a shortage in the area. local hospitals.

“We are providing food and water for the rescue team at the site, and since there are a lot of people at the designated blood donation station, we have suggested for those wishing to donate blood from the site. ‘go there at different times,’ said Zhang.

There are currently four stations where residents of the city can donate blood.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Liu kun in Hubei contributed to this story.

