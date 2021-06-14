Brussels Edition: Allies and enemies

Welcome to Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union.

NATO leaders will say today that China’s increasingly assertive foreign policy, “coercive” practices and expanding nuclear capabilities represent a systemic challenge that they are determined to address. What is particularly troubling for the Western military alliance are Beijing’s ever-closer ties to NATO’s traditional enemy, Russia, according to the draft releases we’ve seen. The constant adjustments to the wording of the ultra-long statement suggest that, behind the assurances of unity, not everyone is on the same page how to deal with Beijing, a major trading partner and investor in several member states. On the sidelines of the summit, NATO leaders will seek to allay internal divisions. Bilateral meetings between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US President Joe Biden and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis should be watched in this regard.

Border tensions | Meanwhile, a crisis is brewing in EU-UK relations regarding the flow of goods to Northern Ireland after Brexit. Spat will peak at the end of this month, when a grace period for chilled meats expires. Here is the last one.

Call to Canada | Heads of European institutions are meeting with Justin Trudeau today for an EU-Canada summit. As German Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to leave the stage, Trudeau will be the longest-serving G7 leader. While he is positioning himself as a new senior statesman no one sees him taking on the role the way the German Chancellor did.

Cornish descent | Over the weekend, the leaders of the Group of Seven failed to keep its promise of 1 billion extra doses of vaccine they will give to developing countries. And their climate commitments too leave something to be desired.

Not so green | As the European Commission prepares to approve the first batch of EU-funded national stimulus packages from Wednesday, many appear falling short of a much-vaunted green goal. Of the 15 plans assessed by think tanks E3G and Wuppertal, 13 do not meet a minimum target of 37% climate-friendly spending, contrary to government claims that they meet the threshold. Only Finland at 42% and Germany at 38% get passing marks, Italy being judged the least green at 16%.

Greener steel | Steel, which transformed everything from cannons and bridges to towns and shipping in the late 19th century, is essential for the wind turbines, solar panels, and power pylons needed to replace fossil fuels, but depends on it. – even from the burning of billions of tons of coal. Take a look at our in-depth analysis of how the cheap coal industry and more expensive green tech will require massive government support and concerted action from Tangshan to Indiana.

Laschet’s inclinations | Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party leader has said he would prefer to rule with pro-business Free Democrats, rejecting a tax hike for high incomes and criticizing the Greens in preparation for the German elections in September. A new poll showed support for the Greens fell for a fourth consecutive week to 20%, while Merkel’s bloc gained a percentage point to 27%.

Nuclear deal | Ebrahim Raisi, the extremist cleric widely tipped to replace Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, said he would continue talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal if elected. European diplomats have warned for weeks that the resurrection of the deal could become more complicated if a deal is not reached before the Iranian presidential election on June 18.

Resilience of work | European fears that the pandemic will have a lasting impact on the labor market are starting to fade. Economists are increasingly convinced that the permanent damage to jobs – so-called scars – from the coronavirus-induced recession will be less severe than after the 2008-2009 financial crisis, Catherine Bosley reports.

Outdoor combat | As Rome seeks to revive its economy after the pandemic, authorities have inadvertently started a bitter battle for the city’s streets – or to be more precise, its borders. With indoor seating still restricted, the Rome administration allowed cafes and restaurants to install seating in public areas. It means that there is now nowhere to park.

Soaring prices for shipping goods around the world can hit your wallet sooner than you think – from that mug of coffee you get every morning to the toys you thought you were buying for your kids. Businesses face rising costs, which are likely to pass on to consumers sooner or later.

