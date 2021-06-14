Qureshi accuses PML-N of mishandling Jadhav case – Journal





MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that the previous Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government had mismanaged the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhavs.

Speaking to the media after the launch of the construction of a park, the minister said Pakistan is implementing the ruling of the International Court of Justice.

Timeline: How the Kulbhushan Jadhav saga unfolded

We have taken steps to implement the directive of the International Court of Justice. India wants Pakistan to deny consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav so that he can have grounds to appeal to the ICJ. The opposition must not be ignorant in making statements in this regard. This should avoid reinforcing the Indian point of view, he said.

He was referring to the ICJ (Review and Reconsideration) Bill, 2020, recently passed by parliament. The law will allow new consular access to Jadhav under the ICJ ruling.

Said Jahangir Tareen received no concessions

Qureshi said anyone who goes through the accountability process will have the opportunity to prove their innocence.

Reacting to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardaris ‘criticism of the NAB’s arrest of Khurshid Shahs’ son, Qureshi said: We want transparent accountability, not revenge. If someone tries to become an obstacle in the accountability process, Imran Khan will not give them an NRO. The Prime Minister made it clear that there would be no injustice and concession to anyone involved in corruption. If Khurshid Shah’s son is innocent, no action will be taken against him. The law is the same for everyone, he says.

Responding to a question about Jahangir Tareen at another event here on Saturday evening, the minister said Imran Khan had neither given nor would make any concessions. Investigations are ongoing and soon it will all be clear, referring to the apparent relief given to ex-PTI leader in the sugar scam may not be permanent.

He said Pakistan had no intention of ceding an air base to the United States as the recent visit by CIA chiefs (to Pakistan) was part of a routine matter and there was no nothing to hide.

The foreign minister said that by allowing a limited number of locals to perform the Hajj, the Saudi government had taken a precautionary measure in connection with the Covid epidemic.

He said the Minister of Finance made it clear that there was no intention of doing a mini-budget.

He said that before criticizing the government on the defense budget, PML-N chief Ahsan Iqbal should read the budget document.

Responding to a question about the G7’s intentions, Qureshi said China was working on CPEC projects and would continue to do so. If the G7 countries also wanted to initiate the same kind of project, it would be healthy competition.

In response to a question regarding development work in Multan, the minister said that district coordination committees had been formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in all districts of Punjab, which would oversee development projects in their areas. respective districts.

The first meeting of the district coordinating committee in Multan was held the other day, during which the pace of work on the projects was reviewed while the next committee meeting will be held on June 26, he said. -he declares.

Posted in Dawn, le 14 June 2021

